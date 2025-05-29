Data Foundation Hosts Virtual Event On Climate Performance Data Accessibility

CDC Webinar

Event examines pathways to trusted, investor-grade climate information

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: Virtual webinar "Increasing Accessibility to Trusted Climate Performance Data"WHEN: Thursday, May 29, 2025, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ETWHERE: Virtual eventWHO: The Data Foundation, featuring expert panel discussionOVERVIEW: The Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative will host a virtual event examining how to improve access to trusted climate performance data for companies, investors, and policy-makers. The event will recap findings from a March 2025 conference and explore how modern data management tools can transform climate decision-making.The webinar will address gaps in today's climate data landscape, where investor-grade performance information remains difficult to access despite growing demand for reliable metrics to quantify investment outcomes in greenhouse gas reduction and removal projects.SPEAKERS:-Ryan Alexander, Senior Fellow, Data Foundation-David J. Hayes, Professor of Practice, Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability & Stanford Law School-Catherine Atkin, Co-founder, Global Digital Single Market Data Alliance-Anu Khan, Founder and Executive Director, Carbon Removal Standards Initiative-Christopher Konek, Lead Scientist, Global Methane Hub-Sonia Wang, Senior Advisor, Data Foundation (moderator)REGISTRATION:NOTE: A recording of the webinar will be available within 24 hours of the event on the Data Foundation website .###About the Climate Data CollaborativeAccess the open data portal for emissions data at crosswalk. For more information on the Climate Data Collaborative, visit .About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data. Our activities proactively address emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

