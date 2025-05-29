PM Modi Holds Key Party Meeting In Patna After Grand Roadshow
The Prime Minister landed at Patna Airport at around 4.30 p.m. where he was received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and senior BJP leaders including Dilip Jaiswal.
Soon after his arrival, PM Modi took part in a roadshow, where people greeted him with flower petals and chants. The route stretched across prominent city landmarks including Sheikhpura Mor, Hartali Mor, Patna High Court, and Income Tax Roundabout, culminating near the BJP State Office on Bailey Road at around 6.15 p.m.
Supporters along the way displayed posters of Operation Sindoor and BrahMos missile, underlining the nationalist themes.
PM Modi kick-started his visit by inaugurating the new terminal of Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, built at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.
Following the roadshow, the Prime Minister held a closed-door meeting with BJP's core committee members at the state office. This meeting is being considered crucial in shaping the strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Party insiders say the focus was on seat-sharing talks, candidate selection, booth-level mobilisation, and the narrative around development and national security.
PM Modi is scheduled to later head to the Raj Bhavan for an overnight stay.
On May 30, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where he will address a massive public rally, likely presenting his government's achievements.
After completing the rally, PM Modi will return to Patna and fly to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where he is slated to inaugurate the underground metro line, reinforcing his government's urban infrastructure push across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment