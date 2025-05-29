403
Saudi Arabia's Efforts To Combat Smoking Captures International Attention At TNFS Summit 2025
The summit was organized under the TNFS initiative, a strategic partnership between Badael (a Public Investment Fund company), the Quality of Life Program (a Vision 2030 program), and Smart Health as the summit's scientific partner. The event brought together more than 100 experts and decision-makers from within the Kingdom and abroad, representing health organizations, regulatory authorities, and leading academic institutions. Summit sessions reviewed global models for tobacco control, including experiences from Sweden and the United Kingdom. Core themes aligned with Saudi Arabia's national strategy included:
Official data from the General Authority for Statistics showed that the adult smoking rate in Saudi Arabia dropped from 17.5% to 12.4% within one year.
Leading scientist predicted that the global end of smoking could be achieved within the next 40 years.
Correcting public misconceptions about nicotine and its role as a lower-risk alternative to tobacco, as part of the solution, not the problem.
Evaluating the impact of taxation as an effective tool to reduce tobacco consumption.
Showcasing scientific innovations in reduced-risk alternative products.
