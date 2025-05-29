Moxiworks Sells Moxibalance Accounting Software Solution To Upfront As Part Of Strategic Transformation

Sale to Upfront enables MoxiWorks to focus on empowering agents to find, win, and close more deals, while allowing Upfront to expand its financial offerings to the real estate industry

SEATTLE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, a leading real estate sales and marketing software provider, today announced the sale of the company's back-office solution, MoxiBalance, to Vero, a newly formed operating unit of Upfront, the leading financial platform built to serve the unique needs of franchisors, brokers and agents. The sale is part of MoxiWorks' new strategic focus on sales and marketing solutions that help brokerages and their agents find, win and close more deals. Terms of the all cash transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, MoxiBalance's General Manager, Ishtyaq Ahmed, joins Upfront as Chief Product Officer. Upfront, known for its real estate-native platform that provides financial products and healthcare for real estate professionals, will integrate the accounting software to expand its offerings and further empower brokerages and agents with modern financial tools.

"At MoxiWorks, our focus is to evolve from a leading legacy software provider into the go-to real estate sales and marketing platform, empowering agents to find, win, and close more deals. The sale of MoxiBalance aligns with our strategic transformation to provide innovative software solutions that adapt with the ever-changing needs of agents," said Eric Elfman, CEO of MoxiWorks. "Ish has played a critical role in modernizing and growing MoxiBalance over the past four years. Under his continued leadership at Upfront, it will remain a powerful tool for brokerages, delivering innovative back-office capabilities."

MoxiBalance, which manages close to $2 billion in transaction volume for more than 150 brokerage customers, two franchises, and 20,000 agents across the U.S. and Canada, will be rebranded to Vero.

"We're thrilled to bring modern finance and innovation to the back-office space. MoxiBalance is a great platform, and we are excited to add Ish and his 10 years of back-office experience to our team in this deal," said Mukund (Muk) Venkatakrishnan, Co-founder and CEO of Upfront.

Pierre Calzadilla, Co-founder and COO of Upfront, added, "Vero and Ish perfectly align with our mission to bring modern financial services to the real estate industry. We will turn the back-office from a cost-center to a profit-center, while bringing agents new innovations to manage their commissions, taxes, investments, and more."

Now as part of Upfront, Ahmed and the previous MoxiBalance team members will continue to innovate and invest in product development to offer brokerages a back-office platform that leverages commission and other data to provide insights and maximize profitability.

"As the former head of MoxiBalance, I saw firsthand the potential with dedicated focus. That's why I'm thrilled to join forces with Upfront, a company built from the ground up to solve real financial pain for brokerages and agents. This isn't just a new home for MoxiBalance; it's the next chapter in building the financial infrastructure real estate has always needed," Ahmed said.

Ahmed brings nearly a decade of experience in delivering enterprise solutions to brokerages, having held a leadership role at Lone Wolf prior to joining MoxiWorks in 2021 to lead business development for MoxiBalance. During his time at MoxiWorks, he was instrumental in streamlining MoxiBalance's UX, as well as its expansion into Canada. He was promoted to General Manager in 2024.

Customers can expect a seamless transition, with no downtime or disruption to services. As part of an ongoing partnership between MoxiWorks and Vero, the two companies will continue to integrate their respective solutions to deliver even more value to their shared customers.

About MoxiWorks

MoxiWorks helps agents find, win, and close more deals. Our mission is to become The AI Real Estate Platform. MoxiWorks has revolutionized the industry for over a decade and powers over 3,000 brokerages and 400,000 agents to be more productive with an easier and faster marketing and management experience. Flexible, stackable, and tailored MoxiWorks solutions make the day-to-day of running a brokerage less daunting so real estate rockstars can shine. Find out more and supercharge your growth at moxiworks .

About Upfront/Vero:

Upfront & Vero's combined mission is to bring modern financial services to the real estate industry. Our vertically integrated, real estate-native platform helps franchises, brokers, and their agents manage commissions, have access to healthcare, access cash-flow and deliver powerful financial tools to attract, retain, and empower their top-performing agents and teams with financial products to achieve their goals. From back-office to agent financial tools, things are looking up with two brands to serve you: and .

Media Contact:

Janice McDill

[email protected]

SOURCE MoxiWorks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED