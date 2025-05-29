OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE FOR INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS BEGINS
This summer's sale spotlights seven "Hero Brands", all beloved by K-beauty fans around the world (listed in alphabetical order): Anua, BIOHEAL BOH, CLIO, MEDIHEAL, ROUND LAB, Torriden, and UNOVE.
Customers in the U.S. and select regions can enjoy free shipping on orders over $60, and first-time buyers receive a 15% welcome coupon on their initial purchase. Search for "Olive Young Global" to download the app or visit the website to start shopping. With discounts of up to 77%, the event offers global customers the chance to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products at unbeatable prices.
CJ Olive Young operates the Olive Young Global app and website, serving customers in over 150 countries with a growing community of 2.4 million members. With more than 10,000 products from Korea's leading beauty brands, Olive Young brings the best of K-beauty to one convenient destination.
Visit to explore the OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE lineup.
SOURCE CJ Olive Young
