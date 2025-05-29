Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE FOR INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS BEGINS

OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE FOR INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS BEGINS


2025-05-29 11:16:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This summer's sale spotlights seven "Hero Brands", all beloved by K-beauty fans around the world (listed in alphabetical order): Anua, BIOHEAL BOH, CLIO, MEDIHEAL, ROUND LAB, Torriden, and UNOVE.

Customers in the U.S. and select regions can enjoy free shipping on orders over $60, and first-time buyers receive a 15% welcome coupon on their initial purchase. Search for "Olive Young Global" to download the app or visit the website to start shopping. With discounts of up to 77%, the event offers global customers the chance to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products at unbeatable prices.

CJ Olive Young operates the Olive Young Global app and website, serving customers in over 150 countries with a growing community of 2.4 million members. With more than 10,000 products from Korea's leading beauty brands, Olive Young brings the best of K-beauty to one convenient destination.

Visit to explore the OLIVE YOUNG SUMMER SALE lineup.

SOURCE CJ Olive Young

MENAFN29052025003732001241ID1109612033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search