Health Net And Centene Foundation Invest More Than $7.2 Million To Increase Patient Access To Care With Expanded Fleet Of Mobile Clinics In California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Mobile clinics become vital lifelines in rural or resource-limited areas, easing transportation challenges and bringing compassionate care directly to where people live and gather," said Dorothy Seleski, Medi-Cal president at Health Net. "By expanding the use of mobile clinics, we can provide preventative care, screenings, health education and social services directly to the communities that need them most-ultimately improving health outcomes and building healthier futures across California."

The grants are part of Health Net's new Mobile Outreach for Value, Equity and Sustainability (MOVES) program . The program tackles common care barriers-like limited transportation and lost wages from time off work-by bringing essential preventive screenings and services directly to communities. Funded by grants from the MOVES program, Health Net's local partners deploy pop-up clinics and mobile medical vans at local parks, community events and other gathering spots. These efforts can reach thousands of Californians in underserved areas and improve access to quality care.

Grant recipients include:



AltaMed

Community Medical Centers

Kaweah Health Vision y Compromiso

"Mobile health clinics meet people where they are, literally and figuratively, ensuring that those who need care the most aren't left behind," said Ryan Gates, chief population health officer at Kaweah Health. "Thanks to the grant from Health Net, we're removing obstacles and delivering services right to the community, making care more accessible, equitable, and ultimately, more effective."

By supporting organizations with deep community roots and proven impact, Health Net and Centene Foundation are helping to build sustainable care delivery models that go beyond short-term solutions. These mobile health initiatives not only expand reach but also strengthen trust between healthcare providers and the communities they serve-laying the groundwork for long-term relationships, earlier interventions and better health outcomes statewide.

The grants were designed to further that impact by positioning organizations like these as conveners-bringing together additional local partners to collaboratively address the full spectrum of physical, behavioral and social needs facing individuals and families in the communities we serve.

"These mobile clinics are more than just vehicles; they're a gateway to healthier lives and stronger communities," Zoila D. Escobar, president of the AltaMed Foundation and executive vice president & chief administrative officer of AltaMed Health Services Corporation. "Thanks to Health Net and the Centene Foundation, we can break down barriers that too often prevent people from getting the care they need."

"When I was a teacher, I saw kids come to school sick because their parents couldn't take time off work or afford a doctor's visit. That's the reality for so many families in our community," said Senator Susan Rubio (22nd District, CA). "I'm grateful to Health Net and the Centene Foundation for stepping up with meaningful investments in real solutions that bring care directly into the places where people live, work and gather. This is what it looks like when we move beyond talk and truly deliver access to care."

From 2017 to 2024, Health Net committed more than $158 million in funding to community-based organizations.

These efforts are part of a broader commitment to strengthening California's health infrastructure. Recent monumental investments include:



A $3.5 million grant to MLK Community Medical Group to expand its clinical team with new primary care physicians, OB/GYN and support staff.

A $1 million commitment to help rebuild Los Angeles communities impacted by devastating fires. Over $9 million in funding to grow and support California's physician workforce through targeted training and recruitment initiatives.

Together, these initiatives reflect a long-term investment in equity, resilience and access across the state.

To learn more about Health Net's local commitments, visit .

