Fleishmanhillard Launches Global Executive Advisory To Help Brands Navigate An Uncertain Marketplace

New strategic network delivers integrated counsel at the intersection of risk, reputation and growth - backed by sector expertise, genAI solutions and global scale.



NEW YORK and ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the launch of its Global Executive Advisory , a strategic network of senior counselors designed to help C-suite leaders navigate special situations, high-impact issues and transformative change. The group is now operational and actively engaging with clients managing risk and opportunity in the face of global volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and increasing stakeholder scrutiny.

With more than 50 senior advisors across the U.S., EMEA and APAC, the Global Executive Advisory pairs relevant specialists with global client leaders and sector experts to deliver precise, high-velocity counsel. The group provides integrated advisory across financial communications, crisis and issues, ESG and responsible business, talent and transformation, public affairs and brand impact. The Advisory group also taps into omniearnedID's proprietary analytics platform - including genAI-enabled solutions that accelerate insight, risk evaluation, narrative development and decision-making.

"FleishmanHillard thrives by anticipating what our clients will need next - and by showing up with the right people to help them lead through it," said J.J. Carter, president and chief executive officer. "The Global Executive Advisory is an extension of that legacy. It brings together first-rate advisors and modern solutions from across our network to meet the demands of this moment - leaders who understand not just communication but the weight of decision-making in a time of profound uncertainty and unpredictability. This is about accelerating impact, elevating counsel and unlocking the full value of our collective expertise."

Rachel Catanach, head of the Global Executive Advisory, shared that while these are deeply uncertain times FleishmanHillard's stake in the ground is clear: strategic communication is a key driver for companies wanting decision advantage despite the dilemmas they face.

"Whether it be navigating geopolitics, supply chain arbitrage, identifying new cross-industry partners, communicating new pricing or embedding AI into all operations, the winners and losers in times of uncertainty are often defined by the quality of their communication. In navigating uncertainty, the most grounded leaders focus on what aspects of their operations are immutable: the constants-people, purpose, values-that act as anchors – and then look to innovate and find a third way for those areas requiring a pivot. From an organizational perspective, that means focusing on your people and providing as much assurance as possible even if you can't provide all the answers," Catanach said. "That requires honesty, vulnerability and discipline. Share what decisions are being made, what's on hold and why. Under-promise and over-deliver. That builds trust."

"A brand is more than a message - it's an experience," added Jim Joseph, global head of Brand Impact. "And in uncertain times, it's often the brand experience that either connects people or loses them. That's why executive counsel like this drives business results. We're helping leaders reinforce what's true in the world today and relevant in the moment so they can navigate complexity, lead with confidence and keep their brand experience connected to what matters most."

Built for flexibility and scale, the Global Executive Advisory enables FleishmanHillard to rapidly assess client needs and activate the right mix of internal and external experts. In addition to its in-house capabilities, the firm will draw on select partners across the Omnicom network including Daggerwing Group, Maslansky + Partners and public affairs firms PLUS, DDC, VOX Global and Mercury where specific expertise is required.

The cohort of advisors is equipped with proprietary tools and frameworks to solve complex challenges, and can also access resources across the full FleishmanHillard, OPRG, and Omnicom network quickly. Some of these tools and frameworks include Connectivity Diagnostic, which allows clients to assess how aligned their organization is with the many outside forces that are shaping their story; Risk Radar , which is a forward-looking telemetry system that will help organizations to spot reputational issues before they break; and the Two Truths framework , which is designed to help clients navigate competing belief systems to build trust in a highly polarized environment.

The Executive Advisory reflects FleishmanHillard's commitment to delivering the highest level of counsel with the pace and precision today's leaders demand. It will accelerate how the firm delivers value to clients - by putting the right talent, experience and thinking in place to guide them through their most consequential moments.

This launch also represents a broader evolution of FleishmanHillard's Corporate Affairs model, which connects capabilities across five advisory pillars: Financial Communications; Crisis, Issues and Risk; Talent and Transformation; Responsible Business; and Public Affairs. The approach deepens the firm's relevance to the C-suite and strengthens its positioning in special situations.

"Yes, caution is warranted. But the future won't wait for certainty. It belongs to those who lead through the uncertainty, navigating with strategy, innovation, courage and integrity," shared Catanach. "Let others chase the trend. We build relevance that lasts."

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2020, 2021 and 2022 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year; 2023 ICCO Large Agency of the Year – The Americas; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Agency of the Year; 2022 and 2023 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Extra-Large Agency of the Year; 2023 Campaign US PR Agency of the Year; 2021 PRovoke APAC Consultancy of the Year; and 2021 PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom PR Group and has nearly 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 45 countries.

About Omnicom PR Group (OPRG)

Omnicom PR Group (OPRG) is the largest global network of communications and consulting agencies in the world. It is home to three of the top global PR agencies FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and more than a dozen specialist agencies in corporate and public affairs, political consulting and advertising, language strategy, global health strategy and organizational transformation. OPRG is part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ). .

SOURCE FleishmanHillard

