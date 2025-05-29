PKWARE Presenting With Truist And Western Union At The Gartner Security And Risk Conference
Data Security Posture: Reactive vs. Proactive Data Security
Retention vs. Risk: Navigating the New Rules of Data, Privacy, and Trust
When Data Moves, Lives Change: Turning Information into Impact
PKWARE CEO Spencer Kupferman says; "Data is power-but only if it's protected at all times. At PKWARE, we're teaming up with data leaders from Truist and Western Union to challenge outdated thinking and push the conversation forward. This is about turning reactive into proactive, risk into strategy, and data into real-world impact."
PKWARE's presence at the 2025 Gartner Security and Risk Conference underscores its commitment to empowering organizations with forward-thinking data protection strategies. By bringing together voices from Truist, Western Union, and its own leadership team, PKWARE is not just joining the conversation on security and compliance-it's leading it.
Join us on June 9th to see what happens when innovation meets action, and data defense becomes a business advantage.
About PKWARE
For nearly 40 years, PKWARE has led the industry in data-centric security solutions, helping organizations meet compliance requirements, reduce risk, and maintain data privacy-even in the face of quantum disruption. PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment.
PKWARE's ultra-efficient, scalable solution is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance.
To learn more, visit pkware .
