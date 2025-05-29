Cultural Extravaganza Unveiled: The 21St China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) Redefines Global Cultural Trade
The exhibition features a total of 8 major pavilions, including 3 comprehensive pavilions and 5 specialized pavilions. Notably, the newly established Artificial Intelligence Exhibition Area has become a focal point. More than 60 renowned enterprises in the field of artificial intelligence participated, comprehensively presenting the innovative applications of AI in the cultural industry. In addition, the international participation rate of this year's fair reached 20%, with 305 overseas exhibitors from 65 countries and regions. It is expected to welcome over 35,000 overseas professional visitors from 110 countries and regions, further enhancing the internationalization level.
As the highest-standard, largest-scale, and most effective and influential exhibition in China's cultural industry field, the Cultural Industries Fair has become an important engine for promoting the development of China's cultural industry and a key platform for promoting Chinese culture globally. This year's exhibition will continue to drive the high-quality development of the cultural industry and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation.
