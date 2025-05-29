Valid Eval Successfully Demonstrates End-To-End Automated Acquisition Platform For DARPA
ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that manage complex group evaluations, today announced the successful completion of a live demonstration for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).
The purpose-built platform showcased how systems-level efficiency, transparency, and objectivity drive measurable impact on the entire acquisition process through optimized decision-making.
"This demonstration continues to set the stage for broader adoption of a modernized federal acquisition approach using automated, evidence-based source-selection," said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval. "Accelerating outcomes with greater transparency, speed, and efficiency while providing actionable feedback to participants enhances trust and accountability within a complex process."
Valid Eval successfully supported DARPA's Biological Technologies Office for its "AIBTO" event in December 2024 during which 447 offerors applied and 77 pitched live in a single day event with on-the-spot contract awards.
With a proven track record of supporting acquisition teams across civilian and defense agencies, Valid Eval is uniquely positioned to support DARPA and other government entities to modernize contracting processes at speed and scale.
About Valid Eval
Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes -all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment. Learn more at:
Media Inquiries
Sandra Perez
[email protected]
