Hit The Road In Style With California's Highway To Summer Package Featuring Exclusive Stays And Getaway Perks

DENVER, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to kick off Summer 2025, Peregrine Hospitality, a full-service hospitality company known for its precision, agility, and ownership mindset in managing world-class resorts and hotels, introduces its new "California's Highway to Summer" package. From Lake Tahoe to San Diego, this curated collection of California hotels and resorts offers the perfect stop for every kind of traveler to experience the diverse beauty of the Golden State-one scenic drive at a time along California's iconic highways.

Special offers are available throughout the company's diverse California portfolio of luxury resorts, boutique and select-service hotels: Sheraton San Diego Resort, Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach, Silverado Resort, Pismo Lighthouse Suites, The Piccolo, Shore Cliff Hotel, Paso Robles Inn, Avila Lighthouse Suites, Fairmont Grand Del Mar, SpringHill Suites Truckee, and Homewood Suites Cathedral City Palm Springs.

All guests who book California's Highway to Summer package at any participating hotel will enjoy exclusive perks-plus an automatic entry into the Summer Sweepstakes. Two winners will receive a two-night complimentary stay at their choice of participating California hotels.

"As the first stop for many visitors to California, Napa Valley wine country is a great gateway for travelers to explore further, traveling down the coast through Monterey and the Central Coast, and all the way to San Diego," said Todd Shallan, General Manager, Silverado Resort. "This package is an opportunity for us to join our affiliated hotel properties throughout the state, offering a wide array of experiences, from vineyards and beaches to charming downtowns and luxury resorts."

Wine Country & North

Northern California is a feast for the senses-where rolling vineyards, oak-studded hillsides, and historic towns invite unhurried exploration. From iconic wineries to tucked-away tasting rooms, this region delivers timeless experiences, one glass at a time. Discover the art of slowing down in the golden light of wine country.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Truckee Lake Tahoe : Modern comfort meets mountain air. Guests can explore Lake Tahoe's beauty with generous suites, outdoor adventure, waived parking, and a $25 market credit per stay.

Silverado Resort : Set among vineyards and golf fairways, Silverado offers quintessential wine country luxury. During their stay, guests can enjoy a $50 resort credit to use toward dining, spa, golf, tennis and pickleball activities or resort retail shopping.

Paso Robles Inn : A newly renovated landmark in the heart of wine country. Guests can stroll the square, sip local vintages, and enjoy a $50 resort credit and other discounts per stay.

The Piccolo : Modern luxury in downtown Paso. From rooftop sips to vineyard days, guests can savor wine country elegance with a $50 resort credit and waived parking per stay.

Central Coast

California's Central Coast blends natural beauty with a relaxed sophistication. Here, beach towns meet celebrated wine regions, and rugged coastlines give way to serene landscapes. Whether sipping Pinot in Edna Valley or unwinding on the sand, the Central Coast offers an effortless escape.

Avila Lighthouse Suites : This all-suite beachfront hotel offers ocean views and laid-back luxury in a postcard-perfect beach town. Guests can enjoy waived parking and a $50 resort credit per stay.

Pismo Lighthouse Suites : Family-friendly and steps from the sand. Guests will discover beachfront fun in Pismo Beach with spacious suites, waived parking, and $50 resort credit per stay.

Shore Cliff Hotel : Perched on a cliff above the Pacific, this serene escape blends ocean views with Central Coast charm-and offers waived parking and a $50 resort credit per stay.

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach : Coastal sophistication meets barefoot luxury in Pismo Beach-where surf and wine country converge. Enjoy a breakfast for two at Pequin Coastal Cocina, along with complimentary valet parking per stay.

Southern California

Sun-drenched shores, vibrant neighborhoods, and a rhythm all its own-Southern California sets the stage for discovery. From waterfront cities to desert backdrops, this region is full of unexpected moments and bold flavors. It's where laid-back meets lively, and every turn brings a new adventure.

Homewood Suites Cathedral City Palm Springs : Set five miles from downtown Palm Springs, this all-suite hotel features full kitchens and scenic mountain or valley views. Perks include a $25 market credit and waived parking per stay.

Sheraton San Diego Resort : Waterfront relaxation and stunning skyline views await on San Diego's Harbor Island. Savor a daily $60 dining credit redeemable at their on-site restaurants and bars.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar : Refined luxury meets coastal canyon beauty. Near San Diego, this Mediterranean-inspired retreat offers elevated amenities, including a daily $50 resort credit and waived valet parking per stay.

About Peregrine Hospitality

Peregrine Hospitality was launched in 2024 as a rebrand of KSL Resorts, offering a complete range of services including hotel/resort management, development/project management and global sales support. Today, it serves 92 properties under direct management, asset management, or participating in the organization's global sales program in markets across the U.S., Fiji, the Maldives, Mauritius and Thailand. The portfolio includes distinctive resorts and boutique hotels with a wide range of amenities, including spa, golf, tennis and ski, as well as a collection of select-service properties owned by Mission Hill Hospitality. More information can be found at .

