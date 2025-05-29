Angelina Bakery Opens Ninth Location In Lenox Hill, Expanding Its Upper East Side Presence With New Artisan Pizza

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To celebrate this new chapter, Angelina is expanding its menu with exciting additions that blend classic Italian flavors with elevated creativity. Thefeatures artisan-inspired combinations including Potato, Rosemary, and Red Onion, Margherita, Mortadella and Burrata, Prosciutto and Arugula, Spicy Salami and Jalapeño, Roasted Porcini and Fennel Sausage, Capricciosa and Four Cheese.

Angelina's pizza program is led by Executive Pizza Chef Filippo Pagano , whose culinary pedigree includes Serafina Restaurant Group, Antica Pizzeria da Michele NYC, Eataly/Rosso Pomodoro (NYC & Chicago), and L'Industrie Pizza. At Angelina, Pagano introduces " pizza contemporanea "-a modern, refined take on traditional pizza. Characterized by a lighter, more digestible dough, this style uses a blend of premium Italian flour, long 48-hour fermentation, and a bakery-inspired approach to proofing, baked at 900°F for optimal texture. The result is a sophisticated evolution of the classic pie-bold in flavor, delicate in structure, and uniquely New York through an Italian lens.

Also launching are three indulgent gelato shake flavors : Mango, Mixed Berries, and Coffee - perfectly timed for the warmer months ahead.

The new location is operated by seasoned franchisees and multi-brand entrepreneurs who collectively manage over 20 retail locations across Manhattan , including household names like Serendipity, Rosas Pizza, Playa Bowls, and Koronet Pizza . With locations spanning the Upper East Side, Times Square, Grand Central, and NoMad, Angelina Bakery is the latest jewel in their Italian portfolio .

Angelina Bakery continues to offer a uniquely modern Italian twist on traditional recipes. The Lenox Hill location maintains the brand's signature design-light, airy, and inviting-serving locals and visitors with warmth, heart, and a taste of la dolce vita.

Angelina Bakery is a New York City-based bakery specializing in authentic Italian pastries and innovative desserts. Founded by Tony Park in 2018, Angelina Bakery combines traditional Italian baking methods with modern culinary creativity, quickly becoming a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

