Angelina Bakery Opens Ninth Location In Lenox Hill, Expanding Its Upper East Side Presence With New Artisan Pizza
Angelina's pizza program is led by Executive Pizza Chef Filippo Pagano , whose culinary pedigree includes Serafina Restaurant Group, Antica Pizzeria da Michele NYC, Eataly/Rosso Pomodoro (NYC & Chicago), and L'Industrie Pizza. At Angelina, Pagano introduces " pizza contemporanea "-a modern, refined take on traditional pizza. Characterized by a lighter, more digestible dough, this style uses a blend of premium Italian flour, long 48-hour fermentation, and a bakery-inspired approach to proofing, baked at 900°F for optimal texture. The result is a sophisticated evolution of the classic pie-bold in flavor, delicate in structure, and uniquely New York through an Italian lens.
Also launching are three indulgent gelato shake flavors : Mango, Mixed Berries, and Coffee - perfectly timed for the warmer months ahead.
The new location is operated by seasoned franchisees and multi-brand entrepreneurs who collectively manage over 20 retail locations across Manhattan , including household names like Serendipity, Rosas Pizza, Playa Bowls, and Koronet Pizza . With locations spanning the Upper East Side, Times Square, Grand Central, and NoMad, Angelina Bakery is the latest jewel in their Italian portfolio .
Angelina Bakery continues to offer a uniquely modern Italian twist on traditional recipes. The Lenox Hill location maintains the brand's signature design-light, airy, and inviting-serving locals and visitors with warmth, heart, and a taste of la dolce vita.
About Angelina Italian Bakery
Angelina Bakery is a New York City-based bakery specializing in authentic Italian pastries and innovative desserts. Founded by Tony Park in 2018, Angelina Bakery combines traditional Italian baking methods with modern culinary creativity, quickly becoming a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.
Press inquiries: [email protected] .
For more details, visit or follow Angelina Bakery on Instagram: @angelinabakerynyc.
SOURCE Angelina Bakery
