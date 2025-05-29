Hermd Launches Virtual Care Platform, Expanding Access To Specialized Women's Healthcare

Scheduling Now Open; Appointments Begin June 2, 2025

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HerMD, a pioneer in evidence-based women's healthcare, today announced the launch of Virtual Care by HerMD, a specialized telehealth platform delivering comprehensive women's health services with a focus on menopause and sexual health. Scheduling is now open, with virtual appointments beginning June 2, 2025.

This launch marks an important evolution in the HerMD care model. HerMD recently closed its physical locations due to challenges within the healthcare system. However, the organization remains unwavering in its mission to deliver expert, judgment-free care to women navigating health concerns too often dismissed or minimized in traditional settings.

"From day one, HerMD has worked to revolutionize how women are cared for-especially in the areas of menopause and sexual health," said Komel Caruso, co-founder and CEO of HerMD. "Virtual Care by HerMD brings our model to more patients, ensuring they're seen by providers deeply trained in these critical, underserved areas. Fewer than 30% of OBGYNs nationwide are adequately trained in menopause and sexual health-this platform directly addresses that gap."

Notably, Virtual Care by HerMD also marks the return of Dr. Somi Javaid, a board-certified OB/GYN, Founder, and Chief Medical Officer of HerMD, to direct patient care. A nationally recognized leader in women's health, Dr. Javaid's clinical expertise and founding vision laid the foundation for HerMD's distinctive approach: longer appointment times, personalized care plans, and a commitment to treating the whole patient, not just the symptoms.

"HerMD was born from listening to women who felt unseen. That hasn't changed," said Dr. Javaid. "Virtual care allows us to preserve what made our model special: longer visits, real answers, and a team that truly listens. I'm proud to return to care and be part of this next chapter with our patients."

Patients seen through the virtual platform will receive extended visits that include a full review of their medical history, time to address personal concerns, and the development of a personalized care plan. HerMD clinicians may order labs or imaging, prescribe medications, and coordinate referrals for in-person or specialty care as needed.

HerMD's care philosophy is grounded in the biopsychosocial model, recognizing the intersection of physical, mental, and social health. Its clinical team draws on decades of experience to offer care that is both evidence-based and deeply empathetic.

Whether navigating hormonal changes, addressing sexual health concerns, or seeking a more supportive gynecologic experience, Virtual Care by HerMD meets patients where they are-literally and clinically.

Appointments & Availability

New patient visits are $250, and follow-ups are $150. While HerMD does not accept insurance, patients may use FSA/HSA benefits or seek out-of-network reimbursement. Virtual care is currently available to residents of Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Tennessee, with California, Texas, Florida, and New York coming soon. Patients in additional states may join a waitlist and will be notified as new markets open.

For more information, please contact Victory Public Relations and visit HerMD .

About HerMD

HerMD is a healthcare company redefining how women access and experience care, particularly in the often-overlooked areas of menopause and sexual health. Physician-founded and female-led, HerMD delivers evidence-based, personalized care through time-rich appointments, a biopsychosocial model, and an unwavering commitment to patient advocacy. With a proven track record of clinical excellence and thought leadership, HerMD is now expanding its reach through a virtual care platform designed to meet patients where they are. By addressing critical gaps in provider education and access, HerMD continues to lead the national conversation around what women's healthcare can-and should-be. Learn more at .

