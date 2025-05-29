Assurity Makes Top 3 Among Lincoln's Best Places To Work
LINCOLN, Neb., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Assurity has been named one of the top three "Best Places to Work in Lincoln" in the extra-large company category by program founders Woods Aitken LLP, LincolnHR and the Lincoln Journal Star.
The Best Places to Work in Lincoln program recognizes local companies who, through a third party administered employee survey, rank their respective companies as being the best places to work. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.
"Assurity's recognition as a great place to work is a testament to our exceptional team of associates who shape our culture every day. Together, they create a rewarding, supportive, and high-performing environment-rooted in our values, driven by our mission, and powered by a shared passion for serving our customers, each other, and our community," said Susan Keisler-Munro, Assurity Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.
An awards celebration will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, at Haymarket Park (preceding the 7:05 p.m. Saltdogs baseball game).
For complete contest details, visit , and for more information on Assurity, go to .
About Assurity:
For over 130 years, Assurity has been a source of stability for American families. We provide peace of mind with accessible insurance solutions to protect what matters most. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we prioritize people over profits, taking the long view and ensuring our customers always come first. Together, we're building a brighter tomorrow.
