CMS AI Implementer Skyward Launches Skyai Hub, Pioneering Government-Ready Agentic AI To Boost Federal Efficiency

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward , a leader in AI infrastructure for the public sector, today announced the launch of its SkyAI Hub , a first-of-its-kind ecosystem of intelligent agents designed to transform government operations. In partnership with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) , Skyward is deploying AI agents that are delivering significant operational cost savings across critical federal services.

The SkyAI Hub provides federal agencies with secure, modular, and audit-ready AI Control Center and Agents that automate complex workflows, reduce manual workload, and improve service delivery at scale. Through its pilot integration with CMS, Skyward's AI assistants have demonstrated a reduction in administrative processing time by over 70% , directly translating into millions of dollars in cost savings and enhanced efficiency.







“This partnership marks a pivotal step toward modernizing public service through AI,” said Dmitry Yun, CEO of Skyward .“The Skyward AI Hub is not just about automation-it's about rethinking how the government works for the people by deploying intelligent systems that are fast, compliant, and cost-effective.”

SkyAI agents are purpose-built to meet federal compliance and security standards while offering seamless integration with existing government systems. The marketplace offers a growing catalog of AI modules covering procurement, claims processing, research and data analytics, fraud detection, compliance auditing, and real-time customer support.

“We're proving that ethical, scalable AI can solve real administrative pain points and generate tangible value for taxpayers not only at CMS but across the Federal government,” added Vitaly Baklikov, CTO of Skyward .









About Skyward

Founded in 2013, Skyward is a Maryland-based digital services company and trusted federal partner specializing in AI/ML, Agile DevSecOps, Data Science, and Customer Experience. As an 8(a) small business and proud member of the Digital Services Coalition, Skyward is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and user-centered technology solutions that serve the American people.

For over a decade, Skyward has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. federal agencies to modernize mission-critical systems and improve public service delivery. Our clients include the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Small Business Administration, Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security..

With a deep focus on outcomes, transparency, and agility, Skyward is redefining how the government leverages next-generation technology to operate smarter, faster, and more cost-effectively.

Contact:-

Ksenia Kapoor

PR Lead

...

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Skyward. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: