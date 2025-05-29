Firstbank's First Quarter Results Reflect Community Engagement And Stability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FirstBank uplifts small businesses with the“It Takes Courage” campaign

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation's largest privately held and top-performing banks with a focus on“banking for good,” announced its 2025 first-quarter summary of the company's holdings and activities. The bank reported the following quarter-end results:



Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $82.8 million

Total deposits were $23.8 billion

Net loans were $15.8 billion Total assets were $27.1 billion

Near the end of the quarter, FirstBank closed the sale of its California Market and four branch locations, successfully transitioning all California accounts and branches to California Bank and Trust (CB&T), a division of Zions Bancorporation. The sale was an important move for the bank, allowing it to focus more on strategic growth opportunities in Colorado and Arizona.

"The decisions FirstBank makes are strategically aimed at long-term growth," said Kevin Classen, CEO of FirstBank. "We will continue to invest in small businesses and local initiatives that drive progress and create a lasting impact."

Moreover, the bank continues to support small businesses with its "It Takes Courage " video series, which highlights small businesses taking a leap of faith to make their big business dreams come true.

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top-performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit Member FDIC.

