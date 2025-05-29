Firefly Fiber Broadband Scales For Growth With CDG's Operations And Revenue Platform, Elements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CDG is pleased to announce that Firefly Fiber Broadband, a Virginia-based Broadband Service Provider, has launched CDG's OSS/BSS platform, Elements.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a Virginia-based fiber Broadband Service Provider (BSP) serving 16 counites in central Virginia has recently launched CDG's cloud-based OSS/BSS platform, Elements, to help them successfully manage their current growth and enable continued expansion.

"We are very thrilled to welcome Firefly to our OSS/BSS client community," remarked CDG's CEO, Jason Dandridge. "We look forward to providing Firefly with our next-generation platform for managing their subscribers, expanding their services and efficiencies, and achieving their business goals."

According to Dennis Reece, Director of Engineering & Operations at Firefly, "We needed an OSS/BSS platform that could help us scale to accommodate our current subscriber growth and service offerings and provide us with an open architecture to help us future proof our solutions. CDG's Elements platform is an ideal fit for our needs and business strategy, and we are excited to partner with CDG and engage with their client community."

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Firefly Fiber Broadband:

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), delivers high-speed internet to Central Virginia residents, so they can work and live with full access to modern technology, ensuring a better quality of life.

