Brandon Hoehl Announces Launch Of Scalable Production Consulting For Remodeling Companies

NEW BRIGHTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Remodeling operations consultant Brandon Hoehl has officially launched a new consulting initiative focused on helping residential remodeling businesses improve production systems to support scalable growth. The initiative is designed to meet the increasing demand from small to mid-sized remodeling firms seeking to align rapid sales growth with efficient, reliable backend operations.

Hoehl's consulting framework provides customized support for companies experiencing challenges related to operational scaling, including delays in job scheduling, subcontractor coordination, and cash flow management.

“Operational breakdowns are common when companies grow without scalable systems in place,” said Hoehl.“This consulting service is aimed at helping business owners stabilize their production processes, streamline communication, and improve delivery timelines-ultimately protecting revenue and client satisfaction.”

The consulting program addresses five key areas of growth infrastructure:

Development of scalable production workflows

Integration of scheduling, permitting, and subcontractor processes

Implementation of milestone-based cash flow tracking

Alignment between sales and production teams through defined roles and accountability

Establishment of scalable customer service systems



The initiative is applicable to remodeling companies operating between $500,000 and $5 million in annual revenue, particularly those seeking to grow without compromising project quality or organizational integrity.

Hoehl brings over 2 decades of field experience and operational leadership to the effort, offering a practical, systems-based approach to sustainable business expansion.

About Brandon Hoehl

Brandon Hoehl is a Minnesota-based remodeling operations consultant specializing in scalable growth strategies for construction and remodeling companies. His work focuses on aligning front-end sales growth with backend operational systems to improve profitability, reduce risk, and maintain client trust.

