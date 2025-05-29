UP Guv Calls On MP Counterpart, Discusses Sickle Cell Awareness
Madhya Pradesh's Governor Patel gave a warm welcome to Anandiben Patel, and presented a special cover on sickle cell awareness prepared by the Department of Posts to her counterpart.
Sickle Cell awareness programme, an initiative launched by the Central government, is being carried out under the supervision of Governor Mangubhai C. Patel in Madhya Pradesh.
Governor Mangubhai C. Patel holds meetings at different intervals to review the progress in the ongoing fight against Sickle Cell disease in tribal communities in the state, and issues necessary directions to the officials working on it.
Anandibai Patel was on a tour in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate a handicraft exhibition at Bhopal Haat.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the event as a special guest.
While addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Uttar Pradesh Governor suggested that state governments should support inter-state travel for artisans.
Citing the example of the yarn bank set up in Maheshwar in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, she stressed the importance of ensuring raw materials are easily accessible near artisans' workplaces.
"Sensitivity from government officials, a cooperative attitude, and quick resolution of artisan issues can significantly boost the handicraft sector," Governor Anandiben Patel said.
She also appreciated Madhya Pradesh's efforts in promoting self-help groups and girls' education.
