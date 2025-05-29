PM Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign To Boost Agriculture

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed the country's agricultural scientists and experts to take the“lab to land” campaign to the villages under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in the spirit of a service to the nation and not merely as“doing a routine government job.”

Addressing the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', the Prime Minister highlighted that as the monsoon approaches and preparations for the Kharif season begin, over the next 12 to 15 days, as many as 2000 teams consisting of scientists, experts, officials, and progressive farmers will travel across more than 700 districts in the country and reach millions of farmers across villages.

PM Modi said that under this campaign, scientific teams will transition from lab to land, bringing comprehensive data to farmers and equipping them with advanced agricultural knowledge. He emphasised that these teams will stand ready to assist farmers before the Kharif season begins.

Highlighting that agriculture has traditionally been a state subject, with each state formulating policies and taking initiatives for farmers' welfare, PM Modi said that with rapidly changing times, India's agricultural sector also requires significant transformation.

He remarked that Indian farmers have achieved record production, filling grain reserves, but the market dynamics and consumer preferences are evolving. It is, therefore, imperative to bring modern reforms to agricultural systems in collaboration with states and farmers.

Underlining the significant research advancements made by India's agricultural scientists over the decades, emphasising their positive impact on farming outcomes, the Prime Minister praised progressive farmers who have successfully experimented with new techniques, achieving impressive yields.

Underscoring the importance of ensuring that scientific research and successful farming practices reach the broader farming community, the Prime Minister noted that while efforts have been ongoing, there is now a need to accelerate these initiatives with renewed energy.

“Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan presents a valuable opportunity to bridge this knowledge gap, enabling farmers to benefit from cutting-edge agricultural insights,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi emphasised that for a Viksit Bharat, India's agriculture must also evolve, highlighting several key focus areas of the central government aimed at transforming the agricultural sector. He outlined critical issues, including ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce, strengthening the agricultural economy, and aligning crop production with national requirements.

“India must not only fulfill its own needs but also emerge as a global food supplier,” stated PM Modi, remarking that tackling climate change challenges, enhancing grain production with minimal water use, protecting soil health from harmful chemicals, modernising the farming techniques and taking science and technology to the fields are essential.

He emphasised that over the last 10-11 years, the government has undertaken extensive efforts in these areas.

He urged all participants in the campaign to maximise farmer awareness, ensuring they are well-informed about modern agricultural advancements.

Stressing the importance of providing farmers with additional sources of income beyond traditional agriculture, the Prime Minister highlighted key initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for farmers.

He remarked that installing solar panels along field boundaries can generate additional revenue. He noted the impact of the Sweet Revolution, stating that beekeeping is benefiting farmers and must be expanded to involve more participants. The Prime Minister also stressed the need to convert agricultural residues into energy, transforming waste into wealth.

He highlighted the significance of identifying suitable areas for cultivating 'Shri Anna' and enhancing value addition in agricultural products.

Prime Minister further pointed out that even non-milking cattle are now contributing to the economy through the Gobardhan Yojana, which creates income-generating opportunities. He called for widespread farmer awareness about these innovations to ensure maximum participation and benefits.

“India's agriculture must become a cornerstone of a developed India,” emphasised PM Modi, underscoring the magnitude of this mission. He urged farmers to actively engage with visiting scientists, encouraging them to ask questions and seek valuable insights.

He urged officials to address farmers' queries comprehensively while also documenting their valuable suggestions.

“Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan will open new avenues of progress for India's farmers, driving modernisation in agriculture,” he added.