Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over Gravel Mafia, SI Recruitment Delays
Speaking to the media at Jaipur airport, Gehlot expressed deep concern over the law and order situation, particularly after the recent death of a police constable in Jodhpur during an attack by gravel smugglers.
Referring to the tragic incident in Jodhpur, Gehlot said, "The gravel mafia has become so powerful that the government appears completely helpless. If the Chief Minister and his ministers are unable to rein in the mafia, it clearly points to collusion between the two."
He said that the inability of the government to act raises serious questions.
"You may be taking political donations or have other vested interests, but your failure to act against them is evident. The public will assume you're complicit," he said.
On the issue of the pending SI recruitment process, Gehlot criticised the government for keeping aspirants in uncertainty.
"Do what you have to do. Governments come and go. If there was a paper leak or any irregularity, investigate it, punish the culprits, put them in jail; we have no objection. But don't keep it hanging indefinitely."
He emphasised the importance of taking decisive action for the sake of aspiring youth, stating that prolonged delays only erode public trust and create frustration among job seekers.
Gehlot further pointed out the sharp increase in gravel prices, blaming it on unchecked illegal mining.
"During our tenure, we tried to curb these activities with honesty. Even if the current government is making efforts, the ongoing collusion is evident," he said.
The former Chief Minister concluded by warning that the public is watching closely and will not tolerate inaction and alleged corruption indefinitely.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment