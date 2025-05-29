Kazakhstan, WIPO Strengthen Partnership To Boost Innovation And Intellectual Property
During the discussion, the sides reviewed joint initiatives aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan's intellectual property potential, strengthening the innovation ecosystem, and building a sustainable knowledge-based economy.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the World Intellectual Property Organization is a key partner for Kazakhstan in developing a robust, future-oriented intellectual property system.
Currently, a project is underway to develop a National Innovation Strategy with an intellectual property component. This initiative is designed to promote scientific research, advance cutting-edge technologies, and create a favorable environment for innovation. Kazakhstan and WIPO are also jointly implementing a project to launch Technology and Innovation Support Centers.
In turn, Daren Tang noted that the measures being taken in Kazakhstan are yielding tangible results. In 2024, Kazakhstan improved its position in the Global Innovation Index.
The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is a
specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to promoting the
protection of intellectual property (IP) worldwide.
The Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 is taking place today and tomorrow, May 29 - 30, 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Under the theme “Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future”, this high-level event serves as a platform for global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and address pressing international challenges.
