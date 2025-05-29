Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Demolition Work Gets Underway In Azerbaijan's Baku, Paving Way For New Park

2025-05-29 11:14:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Demolition work is currently in full swing in the area once known as the "Sovetsky" living quarter in Baku, a reliable source told Trend .

"An agreement has been reached with the displaced residents, and they have been paid legal compensation.

Currently, the demolition work covers Nizami, Rza Guliyev, Nabat Ashurbayova, Chingiz Mustafayev, and Mirza Aghaliyev streets.

This process is being carried out under the supervision of the Yasamal District Executive Power, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, and the State Service for Property Issues.

Three residential buildings have already been demolished in the area in question, and a park is expected to be built in their place," the source noted.

