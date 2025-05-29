Azerbaijan Tallies Volume Of Gas Transportation Since Southern Gas Corridor's Launch

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has transported more than 182 billion cubic meters of gas so far, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The ministry emphasized that today marks seven years since the official opening of the SGC.

"SGC is a giant energy project of global importance that plays an important role in the energy security of European and regional countries. This corridor exports natural gas produced within the framework of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 to regional and European countries through the South Caucasus Pipeline, Trans-Anatolian (TANAP), and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) Pipelines," added the ministry.

To note, the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe via SGC began on December 31, 2020. Gas extracted from the Caspian Sea region is delivered to European countries via Georgia and Türkiye.

This large-scale project is aimed at diversifying the transportation routes and sources of energy carriers, thereby contributing to strengthening Europe's energy security.

On July 18, 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding on a strategic partnership in the field of energy was signed between the European Union (EU), represented by the European Commission, and Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to continue natural gas trade in the amount of at least 20 billion cubic meters per year until 2027, including through gas exports to the EU via the SGC, based on mutual commercial interests and market demand.