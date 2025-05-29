HTX DAO And HTX Ventures At Bitcoin 2025: Empowering The Global Rise Of The Bitcoin Ecosystem

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX and Founder of TRON, joined a high-profile panel discussion during the event, where he shared invaluable insights on Bitcoin's evolution, WBTC's critical role in smart contract integration, and how U.S. policy signals are shaping worldwide adoption.

"One of the biggest lessons I've learned since entering crypto in 2012 is: never bet against Bitcoin," said Sun. "We've already seen Bitcoin surpass $110,000, and I firmly believe that as long as we keep building, Bitcoin will continue to hit new highs."

Reflecting on his recent engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump, Sun emphasized the significance of political support for the industry, "President Trump's backing is monumental. Without his support, Bitcoin wouldn't have broken $100,000. The U.S. plays a leading role in global financial regulation-once it sets a clear crypto policy, other countries will follow. This will speed up global Bitcoin adoption and bring more people into the crypto space."

Sun also spoke in depth about Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) as a gateway for unlocking Bitcoin's potential in the smart contract world, "WBTC enables Bitcoin holders to interact with DeFi, earn yield, and use BTC as collateral across Ethereum, TRON, Solana and more. It transforms Bitcoin into a programmable asset. With proof-of-reserve, on-chain transparency, and cold storage security, WBTC is both safe and powerful."

Looking ahead, Sun forecasted that traditional financial products will inevitably migrate onto the blockchain, creating new opportunities for yield and arbitrage, "WBTC is just the first step. In the future, all financial products-stocks, bonds, stablecoins-will be brought on-chain. Transparency and decentralization will define the next generation of global finance."

Immersive Community Experience by HTX DAO and HTX Ventures

During the event, HTX DAO and HTX Ventures unveiled a life-size replica of Justin Sun's iconic space capsule, inviting attendees to participate in an immersive and shareable experience. Visitors were encouraged to follow @HTX_DAO and @Ventures_HTX on X (formerly Twitter), and post creative selfies using the hashtag #HTXDAOLasVegas. Winners received up to 100 USDT in crypto rewards. The activation quickly became a highlight of the event.

Notably, Bitcoin 2025 gathered an impressive lineup of high-profile speakers, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, White House advisor on AI and crypto David Sacks, MicroStrategy Co-Founder Michael Saylor, and BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes. Throughout the conference, these leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on Bitcoin ecosystem development, regulatory policy, technological innovation, and global adoption-providing valuable direction for the industry's future.

Continuing the Mission to Empower Web3

Through thought leadership and creative engagement, HTX DAO and HTX Ventures demonstrated their ongoing commitment to building a smarter, more accessible Bitcoin ecosystem.

