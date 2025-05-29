THE RESULTS ARE IN: ROYAL CARIBBEAN SELECTS ITS NEXT COHORT OF LOCAL ARTISTS TO FEATURE ON STAR OF THE SEAS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Representing countries across the Eastern and Western Caribbean, artists fromandwere selected during the second round of the program. Each artist will receive a grant amount between $20,000 and $100,000 to conceptualize and createthat represents the local culture, experience and spirit of their home country. The artworks will be displayed across four highly visible locations on the Icon Class vacation, including theneighborhood, Star's, theand

"We are excited about the overwhelming positive response we received from the next edition of the Artist Discovery Program," said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean. "Collaborating with the places we visit is at the heart of what we do and who we are at Royal Caribbean. Whether its hosting guest roundtables or hiring locals from our destinations around the world, it's important to us to collaborate and connect with the communities we operate in. This year's selection is special, and we're thrilled about the vibrant, beautiful and cultural murals that'll be on Star of the Seas for years to come."

Over several months, the vacation brand reviewed nearly 180 applications from across 28 Caribbean countries. Candidates were required to submit unpublished conceptual artwork, a professional resume and a personal statement expressing how their artistic passions, life experiences, cultures and future aspirations inspire their artwork.

The Artist Discovery Program aims to spotlight up-and-coming local artists in the Caribbean by providing a platform for them to showcase their artwork and increase visibility while celebrating the places and people that make Royal Caribbean vacations the vacations of a lifetime. The program was first introduced on Icon of the Seas and has since been a well-received and highly anticipated initiative both on board and at the vacation brand's exclusive destinations, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island , set to debut December 2025 in The Bahamas.

About the Artists



Nestor Omar Garcia 'Angurria' from the Dominican Republic: From the moment vacationers step on Star, Garcia's mural will light up the embarkation area , leaving guests with the ultimate first impression. Garcia's art represents a fusion of his Dominican roots, bold color choices, and tales of his region to create energetic and relatable pieces.

Anthony Smith o/c Taoszen from Jamaica: Smith's mural will be at the heartbeat of the soon-to-debut Star of the Seas in the Royal Promenade neighborhood . Through his art, Smith strives to connect communities, promote understanding and positive change. His previous works combine striking imagery, nature and vibrant colors to showcase the world's complex themes in nuanced ways. Saegel Bascombe from Trinidad and Tobago: Located in the luxurious escape of the Suite Sun Deck lobby , Bascombe's art will further illuminate the vibes of this private oasis. Ignited by a beautiful fusion of eclectic colors and patterns, Bascombe's artistry celebrates themes from her homeland, while personifying the colors in the pieces.

Returning to showcase his unique work across the revolutionary Icon Class, Haitian artist Philippe Dodard will create a mosaic piece that evokes his home island's rich history on the Suite Sun Deck on Star.

Debuting August in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Star will deliver more of the best of every vacation introduced by Icon with new twists and signature favorites. Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in themselves, there are ways for families and vacationers of all ages to make memories with a lineup of thrills, unrivaled chill and more than 40+ ways to dine, drink and be entertained . The adventurers continue with island hopping on 7-night vacations to Eastern or Western Caribbean destinations , including the vacation brand's top-rated exclusive destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. More details about Star are available on Royal Caribbean's website .

