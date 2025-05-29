Cerity Partners Expands To Arizona Welcoming Chad Wing And Dustin Brutton
"Entering the Arizona market represents an exciting step in Cerity Partners' growth journey," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner & Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "Chad and Dustin share our commitment to client-first service and bring with them a strong foundation of experience, relationships, and leadership that will allow us to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions to clients in Scottsdale and throughout the region. We're thrilled to welcome them to our partnership."
"Our focus has always been taking great care of our clients-helping them manage their financial resources, grow their wealth, and navigate life's financial complexities with confidence," said Chad. "Joining Cerity Partners allows us to continue delivering the high-touch service our clients value while offering a broader suite of solutions to support them at every stage of their financial lives."
MarshBerry served as the exclusive financial advisor to ERN-CD Arizona, LLC and The Brutton Group, and Mark J. Jahnke and David W. Jahnke of Katz, Teller, Brant & Hild, L.P.A. provided legal counsel. Lowenstein Sandler LLP provided legal counsel for Cerity Partners.
About Cerity Partners
Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners to learn more.
Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
[email protected]
SOURCE Cerity Partners
