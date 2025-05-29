NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM HOSTS PRIDE MONTH SCREENING AND PANEL CONNECTED TO RUSTIN EXHIBITION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Catalyst for Change Series,“Brother Outsider' documentary and panel illuminate Bayard Rustin's activism and conflicts in the movement as a gay man

Memphis, TN, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its Catalyst for Change Series, the National Civil Rights Museum will host a powerful screening of“ Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin,” a groundbreaking documentary that sheds light on one of the most influential-yet often overlooked-figures in the American civil rights movement.

Bayard Rustin was a master strategist, activist, and lead architect of the 1963 March on Washington. As an openly gay Black man in a time of deep prejudice, Rustin navigated relentless scrutiny and marginalization, even from within the movement he helped lead. His story is a testament to the power of moral courage and the ongoing struggle for justice across race, sexuality, and class.

“Bayard Rustin showed us that true leadership means standing firm in your truth, even when the world isn't ready,” said Veda Ajamu, the museum's Chief Engagement Officer.“His legacy reminds us that justice must be intersectional to be lasting. His courage reminds us that the fight for freedom demands both conviction and compassion-across every line of identity,” she said.

“Brother Outsider” offers an intimate and compelling portrait of Rustin's life, his activism, philosophy, personal sacrifices, and enduring impact. Through rare archival footage and poignant interviews, the film invites us to reflect on what it means to stand at the intersection of multiple identities and fight for liberation in all its forms. Following the screening, we will host a community conversation to reflect on Rustin's legacy and discuss how his work continues to inform today's movements for racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights.

A panel of filmmakers, activists, and those who knew Rustin personally will follow the screening and includes:



Walter Naegle , surviving partner of Rustin and Executive Director of the Bayard Rustin Fund

Bennett Singer , award-winning filmmaker, writer, and co-director of“Brother Outsider”

Anaré V. Holmes, writer, firefighter/EMT, and equity leader

Tim'm West , Executive Director of the LGTBQ Institute of National Center for Civil and Human Rights Moderated by Kayla Gore, the Founder and Executive Director of My Sistah's House

The Speaking Truth to Power: The Life of Bayard Rustin exhibition is on display at the museum until December 31, 2025. This is the first of a series of events through November that are connected with the exhibition. The exhibiton is included in the general admission.

This event is free and open to the public and includes a visit to the new Rustin exhibit before the screening, but seating is limited. For more information and to register for the“Brother Outsider” screening, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

– –

CONTACT: Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 ...