RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Research Report 2025 - Global $5.52 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Accent Therapeutics, Inc. Anima Biotech Inc. Arrakis Therapeutics, Inc. AstraZeneca Plc Epics Therapeutics, Inc. Expansion Therapeutics, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG H3 Biomedicine Inc. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Ribometrix, Inc.
RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Indication:
- Cancer Infectious Diseases Metabolic Diseases Neurological Diseases Other
RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By End Users:
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Others
RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States Canada Mexico
- France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain
- China India Japan South Korea Australia
- Brazil Argentina Colombia
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market
