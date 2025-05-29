Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Research Report 2025 - Global $5.52 Bn Market Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2020-2030F


2025-05-29 11:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is poised for growth, driven by demand for treatments targeting cancer and genetic disorders. Opportunities arise from innovations in RNA biology and AI-driven drug discovery, attracting investment. Challenges include targeting RNA's complex structures with specificity.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.93%

This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for RNA-targeted small molecule drugs capable of addressing a wide range of conditions, including cancer, neurological, and genetic disorders. Innovations in RNA-targeted drug discovery methods and heightened government support for RNA research are accelerating development in this field, attracting significant investments and interest across the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Drivers: Advancements in RNA Biology and Drug Discovery Technologies

Recent developments in RNA biology have revealed new RNA structures and functionalities as viable therapeutic targets. Tools like high-throughput sequencing and gene editing have significantly advanced the discovery of novel RNA targets and the creation of small molecules that can regulate RNA activity. These technological strides are streamlining drug development, making therapies more precise and effective. Moreover, the integration of computational methods and artificial intelligence is improving the prediction of RNA structures and interactions, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the discovery process. These advancements are driving increased pharmaceutical investment in RNA-targeted therapy.

Key Market Challenges: Complexity of RNA Structures and Target Specificity

Designing small molecules to selectively bind RNA targets is inherently challenging due to the intricate secondary and tertiary structures of RNA molecules. Precision is vital to prevent unintended interactions with non-target RNAs, which could cause adverse effects. The flexible nature of RNA adds another layer of difficulty in identifying stable and effective binding sites. Overcoming these hurdles necessitates sophisticated structural analysis tools and innovative drug development strategies, which demand substantial time and resources.

Key Market Trends: Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a transformative role in the discovery of RNA-targeted small molecules. AI technologies are capable of analyzing large datasets to forecast RNA structures, locate potential binding regions, and simulate molecular behavior, which greatly accelerates candidate identification. This not only improves the precision and efficiency of development but also cuts down the time and expense compared to traditional methods. As AI tools continue to evolve, their contribution to RNA-based therapeutic discovery is expected to grow, paving new pathways for drug development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 188
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.68 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.52 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9%
Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

  • Accent Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Anima Biotech Inc.
  • Arrakis Therapeutics, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Epics Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Expansion Therapeutics, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • H3 Biomedicine Inc.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Ribometrix, Inc.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Indication:

  • Cancer
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Metabolic Diseases
  • Neurological Diseases
  • Other

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By End Users:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Others

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Search