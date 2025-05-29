Storage Systems Market Worth $130.4 Billion By 2032, Booming At 9.8% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Rising Demand for Cloud Storage and Data Management
|
|Advancements in Storage Technologies
|
|Growing Popularity of Edge Computing
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in the global storage systems market report:
- Dell Technologies Seagate Technology Cisco Systems, Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) EMC Corporation (now part of Dell Technologies) Hitachi Vantara Kingston Technology IBM Corporation NetApp, Inc. Samsung Electronics Pure Storage, Inc. Microsoft Corporation (Azure Storage) Western Digital Corporation Toshiba Corporation Oracle Corporation
Key Developments
In May 2025, Hitachi Vantara introduced the Virtual Storage Platform 360 (VSP 360). It is a unified management software solution designed to help customers simplify data infrastructure management solutions as well as improve decision-making and the delivery of data services.
In April 2025, Lenovo expanded its storage portfolio with the launch of next-generation Lenovo Data Storage Solutions to accelerate IT modernization for the age of AI. The new solutions include software defined infrastructure (SDI), storage arrays, and new AI and virtualization innovations to flexibly address rapidly evolving data operations.
In January 2025, Seagate Technology Holdings plc launched new hard drive solutions with capacities of around 36 TB. The new products are designed to deliver unprecedented storage scale for large-scale data center deployment.
In March 2025, Huawei introduced AI-Ready Data Storage solutions. These solutions are designed to assist telecommunications carriers in embracing artificial intelligence (AI) by transforming disordered data into high-quality assets.
In November 2024, Hitachi Vantara expanded its hybrid cloud storage platform with the launch of all QLC Flash, object storage, and advancing cloud integration. These solutions are designed to help organizations optimize data management.
Market Segmentation
By Deployment Insights (Revenue, USD, 2020 - 2032)
- On-premises Cloud
By Storage System Insights (Revenue, USD, 2020 - 2032)
- Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Network Attached Storage (NAS) Storage Area Network (SAN)
By Application Insights (Revenue, USD, 2020 - 2032)
- BFSI IT and Telecom Media and Entertainment Automotive Government and Public sector Others
By Regional Insights (Revenue, USD, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
Get Customization on this Report:
Related Reports :
Storage In Big Data Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunities (2025-2032)
Next Generation Data Storage Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis (2025-2032)
Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report (2025-2032)
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports , Coherent MI , Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
Read Recent Blogs:
About Us :
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment