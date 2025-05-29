Research And Markets Launches Expert Network Service To Connect Clients With On-Demand Industry Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research and Markets, the world's largest market research store, is proud to announce the launch of its new Expert Network service. This offering connects clients directly with seasoned industry professionals, providing tailored insights to support strategic decision-making across over 800 sectors.

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research and Markets has been a trusted partner for organisations seeking authoritative market intelligence for more than two decades. The launch of the Expert Network represents a powerful new layer to its offerings; direct access to individuals who are actively shaping the sectors they work in, C-suite executives, and innovators bringing their firsthand perspectives to clients seeking actionable guidance.

Key Features of the Expert Network Service:



Direct access to industry professionals with deep expertise and real-world experience

Customised consultations tailored to specific strategic needs, including go-to-market planning, research validation, and executive briefings

Flexible formats including one-on-one calls, virtual sessions, and longer-term advisory engagements Global reach spanning multiple industries and geographic markets

"Our mission has always been to empower clients with the insights they need to make confident, informed decisions,” said Cliff Sheridan, General Manager of Research and Markets.“The launch of our Expert Network adds another layer to that, giving clients the ability to connect directly with experienced professionals who can help them apply that intelligence in practical, high-impact ways"

The Expert Network service complements Research and Markets' extensive portfolio of market research reports, custom research services, conferences and training programs. By integrating expert consultations into its offerings, the company aims to provide a more holistic approach to market intelligence.

About Research and Markets:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Research and Markets has grown into the world's largest market research store, offering insights into over 800 industries. With a client base that includes more than 450 Fortune 500 companies, Research and Markets is dedicated to providing the highest quality market research and analysis to support strategic decision-making.

