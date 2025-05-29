Sikkim CM Hails PM Modi For Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 29 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on Thursday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold steps regarding Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

Chief Minister Tamang joined Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Paljor Stadium to commemorate the 50th Statehood Day of Sikkim in a grand celebration marked by the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the event from Bagdogra.

Highlighting India's growing stature under the Prime Minister's leadership, the Chief Minister lauded the Centre's decisive and bold action against terrorism through the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

He congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for sending a strong message of resilience and resolve to the world.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang extended heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Sikkim to the Prime Minister for gracing the historic occasion with his virtual presence.

He said that the Prime Minister's continued support and blessings have always served as a source of strength and inspiration for the people of the state.

Reflecting on Sikkim's journey over the past five decades, the Chief Minister spoke of the state's commitment to peace, unity and development.

He reaffirmed Sikkim's alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and reiterated his government's resolve to build a "Sunaulo, Saiddh ani Samartha Sikkim".

Chief Minister Tamang also said that several long-standing aspirations and development proposals rooted in the state's unique historical, constitutional and cultural identity have been submitted to the Centre, expressing hope for their positive consideration under the Prime Minister's dynamic leadership.

He expressed deep appreciation for the Central government's consistent support in addressing challenges, including during natural disasters and public health emergencies, and acknowledged the shared goal of achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister concluded by thanking the Prime Minister for his enduring guidance and goodwill, and expressed heartfelt appreciation to all individuals and agencies whose contributions made the Golden Jubilee celebrations a resounding success.