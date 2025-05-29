Julieanne O'connor Named One Of New York Weekly's Top 30 Influential Women Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2025 -- A Call To Use Influence As A Force For Good In Dentistry

Julieanne O'Connor - Influence & Mindset Coach for High-Achievers, Co-host of the Influential Dental podcast, and named one of New York Weekly's Top 30 Influential Women Entrepreneurs to Watch - guiding dental leaders to grow with clarity, confidence, and authenticity. Photo Credit: Lori Lea Photography

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julieanne O'Connor, co-founder of Influential Dental and a powerful voice in dental leadership and mindset, has been recognized by New York Weekly as one of the "Top 30 Influential Women Entrepreneurs to Watch Out For in 2025." But for O'Connor, the accolade is not a personal destination-it's a shared milestone, rooted in collaboration, trust, and the urgent need to elevate others in the dental profession.

"At a time when depression and suicide rates are far too high in dentistry, influence must be used not to compete, but to connect," says Dr. Kyle Stanley, tech entrepreneur, researcher and dentistry's leading advocate for mental health. "We are better together than we could ever be alone."

Julieanne attributes this recognition to the collective power behind her: the generous support of her partner at Influential Dental, Michael Keeter; her trusting clients and friends; and the strength of aligned collaborations with transformative organizations such as Dykema, SprintRay, CareCredit, Weave, Women in DSO, American Dental Institute, Stanley Institute, ZLinked, Restored Smiles Ranch, Nobel Biocare, Dexis, Figment Creative, BioHorizons, vVardis, and Patient Prism, to name a few.

These collaborations, she emphasizes, are what enable her to do the work she does-coaching, training, and leading conversations around influence, fulfillment, and well-being in dentistry.

"This feature is an invitation to the entire industry," O'Connor says. "Let's stop shrinking to fit in. Let's rise-together-and make sure no one is left behind. Influence means nothing if it doesn't lift others."

Whether co-hosting the podcast Influential Dental, leading elite dental team training, or guiding speaker, KOL, and mindset development programs, Julieanne continues to challenge norms and cultivate a culture where dental professionals feel seen, heard, and supported. Her message is as urgent as it is clear: Influence must be a force for healing.

Media Contact:

Influential Dental

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Influential Dental

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED