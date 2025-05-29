Bajaj Auto's Q4 Net Profit Drops Sequentially By 18 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported an 18 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on a sequential basis.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,802 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 2,196 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).

However, the company still showed a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, as it had reported Rs 1,642 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The company's total revenue for the January-March 2025 quarter also fell sequentially by 4 per cent, coming in at Rs 12,646 crore versus Rs 13,169 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue was up 9 per cent on a YoY basis, compared to Rs 11,555 crore in Q4 FY24.

Bajaj Auto recommended a dividend of Rs 210 per share for the financial year ended March 31.

"If approved by shareholders, the dividend will be credited on or around August 8," the company said in its regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,049 crore, up 6 per cent from Rs 1,936 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue also grew by 6 per cent to Rs 12,148 crore from Rs 11,485 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company described FY25 as a 'record year' for both revenue and profits. It attributed its performance to strong demand for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the rapid scale-up of its electric vehicle business, and continued strength in exports.

Bajaj Auto said that the standalone revenue growth was driven by double-digit increases in premium motorcycles, electric scooters, and commercial vehicles.

Exports also performed well. However, revenue growth was slightly below expectations due to a temporary halt in KTM exports.

The company's EBITDA for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 2,451 crore, a 6 per cent increase YoY.

The EBITDA margin was maintained at 20 per cent for the sixth consecutive quarter, rising slightly to 20.2 per cent from 20.1 per cent in the same period last financial year.

Bajaj Auto said the improved margin was supported by favourable currency movements and cost reductions, especially on the new Chetak electric scooter platform.