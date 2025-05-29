PM Modi Is 'Politicising' Developmental Projects, Claims RJD
“PM Modi's visits will now become a routine, but he must answer the ground realities of Bihar. Imagining the nation's development without Bihar's progress is dishonest. PM Modi should adopt a collective approach,” said RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha while addressing a joint press conference of the INDIA Bloc.
Jha was also accompanied by Congress chief spokesperson Rajesh Rathore.
He further reiterated the long-standing demand for special state status for Bihar, stating it was“not a charity but a developmental necessity.”
Jha also criticised the Centre for its delay in including the 65 per cent reservation policy, implemented under former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
He further condemned the government's failure to act on its promise of conducting a caste census.
“There was an announcement, but no implementation,” Jha said, calling for an economic and development-based focus for Bihar rather than token gestures.
In a sharp comment on PM Modi's roadshow, Jha said,“If the Prime Minister truly wants to see Bihar, he should drive down the roads where bullets were fired in broad daylight. That would reveal who is really running the state.”
Congress chief spokesperson Rajesh Rathore echoed the criticism, calling the absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the recent NITI Aayog meeting“unfortunate.”
He highlighted that 21 departments crucial to Bihar's development are under the Centre's jurisdiction, yet many projects remain incomplete.
“The Chief Minister should meet the Prime Minister and demand special state status or at least a special package for Bihar,” Rathore added.
Rathore also questioned the fulfilment of promises made by PM Modi during previous visits and raised concerns about rising crime and atrocities against Dalits in the state.
On the issue of martyrs, Manoj Jha urged political leaders to avoid exploiting the sacrifices of soldiers.
“There should be no politics over martyrdom. Bodies are returning in every district of Bihar. Who will fill the void in their families?” he asked.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed terminal building of Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Thursday.
On Friday, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore in Karakat, including a new airport at Bihta, located approximately 35 kilometres from Patna.
