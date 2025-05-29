Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP, To Restructure Party's State Unit, Iron Out Internal Issues (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) To iron out internal issues and restructure the Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit Bhopal on June 3.

During his stay, he will hold extensive discussions with local Congress leaders and party workers, dedicating approximately seven hours to crucial deliberations regarding the party's organisational restructuring.

LoP Rahul Gandhi's primary objective in Bhopal is to launch the Congress's organisational rejuvenation campaign christened as 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan', an initiative aimed at revitalising the party's presence and influence in Madhya Pradesh.

“Strict action will be taken against members of the Congress who are colluding with the BJP. Regardless of their number, such individuals will be identified and dealt with firmly. This measure is intended to restore the party's credibility and strengthen its internal integrity,” Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, said.

Making allegations against the ruling the BJP, he said,“The BJP has undermined democracy at every level. Now is the time for a well-organised Congress to respond with a mass movement.”

An ambitious team known as "Team-50" has been formed, comprising parliamentarians, legislators, and former ministers from various states, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. These distinguished political figures have been designated as observers, tasked with assessing and reinforcing the party's structure in their respective districts, Singhar informed.

Additionally, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed 50 principal observers, and an additional set of four associate observers per district is expected to be officially announced by June 1.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has already submitted a list of potential associate observers to Delhi, and a formal release is expected following the Jai Hind Sabha, scheduled to take place in Jabalpur on May 31, he further said.

Under the directives of the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan', the appointed observers will identify and shortlist strong candidates for the position of Congress District President in their designated areas.

Selection criteria will include ideological commitment to the party, leadership skills, long-standing association with the organisation, and connections with senior leaders and grassroots workers.

Each observer will be assigned a single district, ensuring focused supervision and targeted efforts toward strengthening the Congress's local framework.

To support this initiative, the Madhya Pradesh Congress will appoint four associate observers per district within the coming week.

In early June, LoP Rahul Gandhi will officially launch the campaign by convening a strategic meeting with members of the Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan.

This initiative follows the model established in Gujarat after the Ahmedabad convention, where the Congress implemented the 'Sangathan Srujan Abhiyan' by deploying observers to every district and compiling detailed organisational reports.

Now, Madhya Pradesh is the second state to adopt this transformative campaign. Through meticulous planning and coordinated efforts, the Congress aims to fortify its organisational base and reclaim its influence in the political landscape, Singhar said.