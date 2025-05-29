VANCORD NAMED TO CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2025

MILFORD, Conn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider), Vancord announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized the company on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list .

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"I'm incredibly proud that our company has earned a spot on CRN's 2025 Solution Provider 500 list," says Lou Ardolino , VP of Client Success at Vancord. "As someone who's been a long-time reader of CRN and an active member of The Channel Company's XChange Advisory Board, this recognition is especially meaningful. I consistently rely on CRN's insights and the Channel Company's events to discover next-gen partners, refine our technology stack, and grow as a leader. Making the SP 500 validates the hard work of our entire team and our commitment to delivering real value to our clients."

"The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500."

The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at CRN, beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Vancord :

Vancord , an IT and cybersecurity technology company, offers infrastructure and data security services, empowering its clients to build and protect their futures. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, we provide top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response services.

SOURCE Vancord

