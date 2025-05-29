Forklift Market Size Value Worth $154.99 Billion, Globally, By 2030- Exclusive Report By The Research Insights
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 81.44 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 154.99 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2030
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
class, power source, load capacity, electric battery type, end-use and region
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Clark Material Handing Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Hangcha Forklift, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Toyota Material Handling, Inc. and among others
Key Questions Addressed:
1. What is the key opportunity in the forklift market?
Ø The increasing emphasis on sustainability as a purchasing criterion has led to a growth in demand for lithium-ion battery-powered eco-friendly forklifts.
2. What is the expected market size for forklift market by 2030?
Ø The expected market size for flooring is USD 154.99 Billion in 2030.
3. Which are the major end uses where forklift is used?
Ø Major end uses includes industrial, logistics, chemical, food & beverage, retail & e-commerce and others.
4. Which power source segment for forklift market has the potential to register the highest market share?
Ø Electric segment for forklift market is expected to register highest market share of 67% in 2024.
5. Which region is estimated to witness a high demand for forklift over the forecast period?
Ø Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a high demand for flooring growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period
6. Who are the key players in forklift market?
Ø The key players in the market are Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Clark Material Handing Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Hangcha Forklift, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. and Toyota Material Handling, Inc.
Conclusion:
Evolving industry needs and technological progress combined with environmental sustainability efforts are transforming the forklift market. Major end-use sectors including e-commerce, automotive, food processing, and pharmaceuticals now depend on forklifts to sustain efficient material handling operations. Warehouse management evolves with autonomous and robotic forklifts which cut labor expenses and human error while the market shifts toward electric forklifts due to their quiet operation and low-emission benefits. The adoption of lithium-ion and hydrogen fuel cell forklifts is accelerating in industries that have clean energy requirements. The forklift market is undergoing a transformation from traditional equipment offerings into a technology-centric ecosystem focused on efficiency metrics and sustainability measures to guide purchase decisions and business planning.
The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component suppliers, forklift manufacturers, distributors, technology providers and end users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.
With projected growth to US$ 154.99 billion by 2030 , the Forklift Market represents a significant opportunity for component suppliers, forklift manufacturers, distributors, technology providers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.
