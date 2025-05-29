Volteras Raises $11.1 Million Series A To Transform Energy And Mobility Data

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volteras, the leading data streaming platform for the energy ecosystem, today announced the close of its $11.1 million oversubscribed Series A funding round.

This milestone was spearheaded by Union Square Ventures, known for early investments in companies like Twitter, and included participation from fleet card providers Wex and Edenred, alongside existing investors, Exor and Long Journey Ventures.

Wex and Edenred have a combined 24 million vehicles that they service. They see Volteras as a vital part of their transition to electric vehicles. David Klein, Head of WEX Venture Capital, said: "WEX serves over 19 million vehicles across our fleet customers, and we see enormous potential in Volteras' platform to help fleets unlock the power of their data." Edenred Ventures Managing Partner, Norbert Furnion, added "The potential applications of their technology-both within Edenred and across the broader mobility and energy software ecosystem-are expanding rapidly. Their focus on official data partnerships sets them apart, and positions them to become a foundational player in this evolving landscape."

"We're thrilled to have the support of world class investors who share our vision to transform the energy data ecosystem," said Peter Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Volteras. "This funding enables us to accelerate part of our mission to securely connect automakers, energy providers, and mobility platforms in unprecedented ways to enable a new generation of energy and mobility apps."

Redefining the Energy Ecosystem

Volteras is revolutionizing the way data flows between electric vehicles (EVs), chargers and home batteries in the energy ecosystem, similar to how Plaid connected data between banks in the financial ecosystem.

Starting with a transparent, partnership-based approach. The startup has integrated over 30 OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and its partnerships include Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group AG. The startup is working to create a world where every aspect of EV ownership- from purchase to charging to insurance- seamlessly integrates through a single data platform. A platform that ensures fast, stable, and secure data streaming. Businesses from fleet and charging management to virtual power plants, insurance providers and more, can grow revenue and improve operational efficiencies via Volteras' high-quality data streaming.

"Through our partnership with Volteras, more businesses in the energy and mobility sectors can access real-time, multi-brand vehicle data," said Alistair Colam, Northern Europe Sales at Mobilisights (Stellantis' data business unit). "This unlocks new opportunities for fleet optimization, preventive maintenance, and smarter energy management-empowering Volteras' customers to operate more efficiently and sustainably."

A Full Lifecycle Vision for Consumers and Businesses

Volteras' ultimate goal is to build the world's largest energy data platform, collaborating with automakers and energy leaders to deliver innovation and sustainability at scale. As this vision becomes a reality, consumers and businesses both win:



Businesses : Volteras will help to unlock fleet optimization, preventive maintenance, and grid demand balancing with real-time data. Energy companies will be able to better balance grid demand by varying energy consumption and 'flattening the curve' in times of high demand. Consumers : Volteras enables usage-based insurance, smart charging solutions that pushes electricity back to the grid and times when electricity prices are lowest to intake charge, and battery health reports to provide transparency to the used EV market. Moreover, Volteras' API will connect an EV to a home energy management system allowing a consumer to optimize energy usage, check carbon footprints, and see if the electricity that is powering a battery, EV or home is renewable.

Driving Innovation with Series A Funding

With the new funding, Volteras will:



Expand its partnerships with automakers and energy device manufacturers globally;

Grow its team of software engineers, data scientists, and energy product specialists and; Support new partners like Octopus Electric Vehicles and Hitachi ZeroCarbon in launching new EV services.

Hitachi ZeroCarbon is relying on Volteras to launch a new charging management service that helps fleets go electric, by connecting the fleet without the need for hardware.

Jim Donaldson, Hitachi ZeroCarbon's Chief Technology Officer, explains the benefits of outsourcing high-quality energy data, "Volteras has simplified the process of obtaining automaker data, enabling us to onboard new customer vehicles quickly, easily and at a low cost. This has allowed us to focus on our own innovations, and deliver the insight our customers need."

Enterprise-Grade Security

Data protection is a top priority as clean energy businesses handle sensitive data like vehicle telematics, user login details and access commands like remote vehicle control. OEM-authorized integrations ensure that data is transmitted through secure, encrypted channels, which are protected from cybersecurity attacks.

Providers that use unauthorized streaming methods extract data from third-party apps that don't have enterprise-grade security built in and can be easily exploited. This means high cybersecurity risks. If data is compromised, it can lead to heavy financial losses, operational disruptions, or even drivers being locked out of their vehicles.

The data of Volteras customers is securely streamed from OEM servers and devices only. Customers' personally identifiable information is not shared-Volteras only accesses data relating to the vehicle with the agreed consent from the owner.

About Volteras

Founded in London, Volteras is the premier data streaming platform for the energy ecosystem, connecting vehicles, chargers, and energy systems securely and efficiently. Through OEM-authorized data integrations, Volteras is setting new standards in how energy and mobility businesses operate.

