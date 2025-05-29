My Financing USA Announces Plan To Give Away 1 Billion Dollars In Pre-Qualified Leads

To maximize this potential, My Financing USA has partnered with industry leading technology provider Rollick Inc. to simplify and accelerate the process of adding dealer listings. The partnership will allow dealers to effortlessly advertise their inventory on the new MyFy Marketplace.

Rollick's Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Nierman, noted "Rollick is committed to helping dealers reach ready-to-buy customers more efficiently. Our partnership with My Financing USA enables their new marketplace to connect a highly motivated audience with dealer inventory faster and more efficiently with the goal of helping dealers close incremental sales."

This move comes at a critical time for the industry. Recently, the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) publicly acknowledged the financial burden of escalating listing fees. As listing costs continue to rise across the industry, MyFy Marketplace provides a powerful, cost-effective alternative for dealerships seeking greater visibility without the hefty price tag.

"Dealers deserve a partner that supports their growth rather than adding to their expenses," Thomas W Carrier, CEO of My Financing USA, added. "We're excited to offer a solution to dealers that helps them reach motivated buyers and sell more products without the barrier of high listing fees."

MyFy Marketplace is one of the many dealer services offered by My Financing USA, including the option to gain access to a national network of prime and subprime lenders, as well as a nationwide title processing service.

Dealers who reach out by June 15, 2025, will receive priority access to the marketplace before it opens to a wider network.

For more information or to apply to, visit MyFinancingUSA/dealer/

About My Financing USA

Founded in 2003 and based in Louisville, Kentucky, My Financing USA provides RV, boat, and recreational vehicle solutions nationwide. The company connects consumers with solutions tailored to their specific needs, working with a broad spectrum of partners to simplify the purchasing process for customers and dealerships alike.