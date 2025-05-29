ACB Opens Registration For The 2025 Conference And Convention

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its 2025 Conference and Convention, taking place June 23 to July 11, with the in-person portion scheduled for July 4–11 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

This year's theme, "Big Dreams, Bold Ideas," reflects ACB's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and the power of community. Attendees can expect an exciting lineup of programming, including compelling keynote speakers, breakout sessions, guided tours, a vibrant exhibit hall, and opportunities to network and engage with peers from across the country.

"The ACB Conference and Convention is more than just an event - it's a space where ideas are shared, voices are amplified, and lifelong connections are made," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "This year, we're encouraging everyone to think big and engage boldly as we shape the future together."

Convention registration is open to both ACB members and non-members, with early access and discounts available. Non-members are encouraged to join ACB for just $10, enabling them to receive a $5 discount on their registration. The deadline to register is June 17, and early sign-up is strongly encouraged to ensure access to the full slate of convention offerings.

The 2025 Conference and Convention would not be possible without the generous support of our event sponsors. All sponsors help ensure the 2025 ACB Conference and Convention is engaging and impactful, and reflects a shared dedication to advancing opportunity and equality for people who are blind or have low vision.

For full details, including registration instructions, schedules, and hotel accommodations, visit .

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit .

SOURCE American Council of the Blind

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED