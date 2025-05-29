Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market Research 2025: Competitive Landscape, Forecast And Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 135.69 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 167.00 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.72%.

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the RNA therapeutics market in Saudi Arabia. One of the primary drivers is the government's focus on advancing its healthcare and biotechnology industries as part of Vision 2030. This strategic initiative emphasizes innovation, research and development (R&D), and local manufacturing capabilities, all of which support the growth of RNA-based therapies.

Increased prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases in the Kingdom is also propelling the demand for advanced treatments like RNA therapeutics. With conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases becoming more widespread, there is a growing need for targeted therapies that can address the underlying genetic factors contributing to these diseases. RNA therapies offer the precision and specificity required to potentially revolutionize treatment outcomes.

The Saudi government is actively supporting the growth of the RNA therapeutics market through various initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and scientific collaboration. Investments in biotechnology research centers, partnerships with global pharma companies, and efforts to streamline regulatory approvals are part of the government's strategy to strengthen the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Product Insights

Based on Product, Vaccines have emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024. One of the primary drivers behind the growth of RNA vaccines in Saudi Arabia is the proven effectiveness and speed at which mRNA vaccines can be developed and produced. The rapid development of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines demonstrated the potential of mRNA technology in responding to global health crises. This success has generated significant interest in applying mRNA technology to other infectious diseases, such as influenza, Zika virus, and HIV. In Saudi Arabia, the growing focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure and preparing for future pandemics has contributed to a higher demand for RNA vaccines, particularly those based on mRNA platforms.

Additionally, the increased acceptance of RNA-based vaccines in both clinical and public health settings has played a critical role in the segment's growth. As the global healthcare community has recognized the potential of RNA vaccines in providing quick, targeted, and effective immunity, Saudi Arabia has positioned itself to capitalize on this emerging technology. The country's commitment to advancing its healthcare sector, in alignment with Vision 2030, has led to an increase in investments aimed at accelerating the development, manufacturing, and distribution of RNA vaccines.

Indication Insights

Based on Indication, Rare Genetic Diseases/Hereditary Diseases have emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market during the forecast period. Many rare genetic and hereditary diseases have no known cure or effective treatments within traditional pharmaceutical approaches. These diseases often involve genetic mutations that affect critical biological functions, and conventional drugs are limited in their ability to address the underlying genetic causes. RNA therapeutics, including gene silencing, replacement, and editing technologies, provide a more precise method to target and modify the genetic material responsible for the disease. As a result, RNA-based therapies offer hope for patients with conditions that were previously deemed untreatable.

The significant advancements in mRNA technology, particularly following the success of COVID-19 vaccines, have played a crucial role in accelerating the development of RNA therapeutics for rare genetic and hereditary diseases. mRNA therapies have the ability to deliver genetic instructions directly to cells, enabling the production of functional proteins that may be deficient or mutated in patients with genetic disorders. This technological leap has opened up new treatment possibilities for rare diseases, especially those caused by genetic mutations, driving their growth as a key segment in the RNA therapeutics market.

Regional Insights

Based on Region, Northern & Central have emerged as the dominating region in the Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market in 2024. The Northern and Central regions, particularly Riyadh, the capital, are home to a significant number of well-established healthcare facilities, including hospitals, research centers, and biotech companies. These regions house some of the country's leading institutions dedicated to the development, research, and application of RNA-based therapies. This concentration of infrastructure plays a critical role in driving the adoption of RNA therapeutics, as it provides access to advanced medical technologies and specialized expertise.

The Northern and Central regions have a central role in the country's healthcare delivery system, making them the focal point for emerging medical technologies. As a result, RNA therapeutics are being integrated into the treatment protocols offered in these regions, providing residents with access to cutting-edge healthcare options. The accessibility of such treatments has made these areas the leading markets for RNA therapeutics in the country.

Report Scope

Key Market Players



Pfizer Scientific Technical Limited Company

Biogen Arabia Limited

Novartis Saudi Arabia

Moderna, Inc. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market, By Product:



Vaccines

Drugs Others

Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market, By Indication:



Rare Genetic Diseases/Hereditary Diseases

Infectious Diseases Others

Saudi Arabia RNA Therapeutics Market, By Region:



Eastern

Western

Northern & Central Southern

Key Attributes:

