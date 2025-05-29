Green Hydrogen Market To Surge To $12 Billion By 2034, Fueled By 16.5% CAGR And Clean Energy Demand Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Hydrogen Market Research Report: Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2034

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The green hydrogen market is on the cusp of a transformative growth trajectory, driven by escalating energy demands, stringent climate policies, and rapid technological advancements. Valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024 , the market is forecasted to surge to around $12 billion by 2034 , reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview

Green hydrogen, produced via environmentally friendly methods such as electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, is gaining traction as a vital solution for decarbonizing several hard-to-abate sectors. Industries ranging from heavy manufacturing to transportation and power generation are increasingly adopting green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels and reduce carbon footprints.

Key market drivers include rising global energy costs, intensified climate change awareness, and government policies favoring renewable energy transitions. Technological breakthroughs in electrolyzer efficiency, coupled with expanding production capacity and strategic collaborations among industry leaders, are catalyzing market growth.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Production Technology



Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzers

Alkaline Electrolyzers

Solid Oxide Electrolyzers (SOE) Other Technologies (e.g., Polymer Electrolyte Membrane)

2. By Application



Power Generation

Industrial Applications



Refining



Ammonia Production



Methanol Production

Steel Manufacturing

Transportation



Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Hydrogen-Powered Trucks and Buses

Residential and Commercial Heating Others

3. By End-User Industry



Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Metals & Mining

Power & Utilities

Automotive Others

4. By Geography/Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

5. By Capacity



Small-Scale Production (<1 MW)

Medium-Scale Production (1-10 MW) Large-Scale Production (>10 MW)

6. By Type



Green Hydrogen (Produced via Renewable Energy)

Blue Hydrogen (Produced with Carbon Capture and Storage) Gray Hydrogen (Produced from Fossil Fuels without CCS)

By Product Type:



Electrolysis remains the dominant production method, especially Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysis, which commands nearly 60% of the production market share due to its higher efficiency and scalability. Biomass Gasification and Photoelectrochemical Water Splitting are emerging as complementary green hydrogen production techniques, particularly in regions promoting circular economy models.

By Application:



Industrial sector , especially chemical production, holds the largest market share (~45%), driven by demand for ammonia, methanol synthesis, and steel production.

Transportation captures around 20%, with fuel cell vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, maritime, and aviation sectors adopting hydrogen for its high energy density and rapid refueling benefits.

Power Generation accounts for 15%, focusing on renewable energy integration and backup power systems. Heating applications, both residential and industrial, make up approximately 10% of the market, benefiting from trends in hydrogen blending into existing natural gas grids.

By End User:



The industrial segment leads market demand. Commercial and utility sectors are expanding rapidly due to innovative energy solutions and integration into energy storage systems.

By Distribution Channel:



Direct sales dominate with about 70% of the market, reflecting manufacturers' preference for efficient customer relationship management. Online sales and distributors also contribute to market accessibility and growth.

By Storage Type:

Gas storage is the predominant form, benefiting from efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while liquid storage and metal hydrides are gaining interest for specific applications.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market with a 45% share, bolstered by heavy investments in renewable infrastructure and ambitious carbon reduction targets in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

North America holds about 25% of the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15%, fueled by strong R&D investment and existing hydrogen infrastructure, particularly in the United States.

Europe commands around 20% market share, supported by the European Union's aggressive climate goals and regulatory frameworks that foster green hydrogen deployment.

Emerging regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Southeast Asia hold significant future potential due to abundant renewable resources and strategic government initiatives, although infrastructural and regulatory challenges remain.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers:



Increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives.

Technological improvements lowering costs and enhancing electrolyzer efficiency.

Supportive government policies and incentives worldwide.

Rising fossil fuel prices encouraging alternative energy adoption. Collaborative partnerships fostering innovation and market expansion.

Challenges:



High capital and production costs limiting widespread adoption.

Underdeveloped hydrogen supply chain and infrastructure.

Pricing competition from alternative energy sources. Regulatory inconsistencies across regions creating market uncertainties.

Opportunities:



Emerging applications in residential heating and fuel cell vehicles.

Investment in advanced hydrogen storage and distribution technologies.

New business models including public-private partnerships. Green financing through bonds and impact investments boosting capital influx.

Competitive Landscape

Nel ASAITM PowerPlug PowerBallard Power SystemsSiemens EnergyAir Products and Chemicals, Inc.Linde plcMcPhy EnergyHydrogenics (Cummins Inc.)Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions CorporationHyundai Hydrogen MobilityBloom EnergyAreva H2GenAir LiquideEnapterPowerCell Sweden ABHaldor TopsoeElement EnergyThyssenKrupp AGDoosan Fuel Cell

Recent Market Developments

1. Adani Green Energy – Accelerating India's Green Hydrogen Ambitions

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) is making significant strides in India's green hydrogen landscape. The company has already achieved its 2025 target of 25 GW in renewable energy capacity four years ahead of schedule . Looking ahead, AGEL plans to invest ₹310 billion (approximately $3.64 billion) in the current fiscal year to add 5 GW of clean energy capacity, marking a 50% increase over the previous year . Additionally, AGEL is collaborating with Adani Energy Solutions to develop a power transmission system in Gujarat, supporting a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit in Mundra .

2. Siemens Energy – Advancing Electrolyzer Production and Global Partnerships

Siemens Energy, in partnership with Air Liquide, inaugurated a gigawatt-scale electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Berlin in November 2023 . This joint venture aims to produce industrial-scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers, with a target capacity of 3 GW by 2025 . In a recent development, Siemens Energy has partnered with Sarawak to improve hydrogen production efficiency, targeting a reduction in energy consumption from 30 kWh/kg to 10 kWh/kg .

3. ITM Power – Expanding Electrolyzer Capacity and Global Reach

ITM Power has been selected by Uniper for the 120 MW Humber H2ub® green hydrogen project in the UK, scheduled to be operational by 2029 . The company will supply six POSEIDON electrolysis modules for this project. Furthermore, ITM Power has secured a contract to supply four NEPTUNE V units, totaling 20 MW, for the first phase of Norway's Hydrogen Hub Agder project . These developments underscore ITM Power's expanding role in the global green hydrogen market.

4. Plug Power – Innovating Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Vehicles

Plug Power has developed a Class 6 hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric truck, suitable for middle-mile, medium-duty deliveries . This innovation aims to decarbonize commercial trucking by providing a clean alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. Additionally, Plug Power is collaborating with Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc. to deliver containerized PEM electrolyzer systems for a green hydrogen production facility serving the commercial mobility sector in Southern California .

5. Air Products – Strategic Investments and Project Developments

Air Products has completed the sale of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business for $1.81 billion, focusing on expanding its green hydrogen initiatives . The company is also moving forward with a $7 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana, incorporating carbon capture technology to produce blue hydrogen . These strategic moves align with Air Products' commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (グリーン水素市場), Korean (녹색 수소 시장), Chinese (绿色氢市场), French (Marché de l'hydrogène vert), German (Markt für grünen Wasserstoff), and Italian (Mercato dell'idrogeno verde), etc.

