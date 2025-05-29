DOCS Outside The Box Welcomes Pediatric Provider, Leslie Mallett, ARNP, To Innovative Holistic Medical Team

Leslie Mallett, ARNP

Leslie Mallett, ARNP, brings 12 years of pediatric care experience and a passion for blending holistic and traditional medicine to support family wellness.

- Leslie Mallett, ARNPST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DOCS Outside the Box , a pioneering medical clinic known for blending the best of Western and Holistic medicine with primary care, pediatric care and urgent care services, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their exceptional care team: Leslie Mallett, ARNP, formerly of Peninsula Pediatrics, is a seasoned Pediatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of experience serving families in Pinellas County.Leslie joins DOCS Outside the Box with a strong background in pediatric primary and urgent care and brings a fresh, integrative approach to family wellness. Her philosophy aligns seamlessly with the clinic's mission to provide comprehensive, whole-person care that empowers patients and families to thrive.“I am excited to join the DOCS Outside the Box team, where I can offer my years of experience in Western Medicine while also teaching families how to implement Holistic approaches as well,” said Mallett.“By doing so, I hope to help empower families to make the best decisions for their child's healthcare. I look forward to becoming your child's new holistic pediatric primary care provider!”Leslie's ability to blend evidence-based traditional care with thoughtful, family-centered holistic practices makes her an invaluable asset to the DOCS Outside the Box community. She is passionate about educating families on nutrition, natural remedies, and lifestyle interventions that support long-term health alongside conventional treatments.DOCS Outside the Box believes healing happens when modern science meets mindful care-and with Leslie's arrival, DOCS is even better equipped to offer pediatric patients the best of both worlds.About DOCS Outside the BoxLocated in the heart of St. Petersburg, DOCS Outside the Box is a trailblazing medical clinic offering a unique fusion of Western medicine and Holistic healing modalities. From primary care to integrative therapies, their team is committed to helping patients of all ages achieve optimal wellness.

