June Is Men's Health Month 2025: Closing The Lifespan Gender Gap Starts With Empathy
Across the country, individuals, employers, organizations, and communities are invited to celebrate Men's Health Month and American Men's Health Week (June 9–15, 2025), which includes Father's Day on June 15. Father's Day serves as a powerful reminder of the vital role fathers and father figures play in families and society, making it the perfect moment to honor their well-being.
“Improving men's well-being is not optional-it's essential,” said the Men's Health Network Director of Communications, Jennifer Thompson.“This month, we're focused on empathy, outreach, and education. We believe in a world where supporting men's health is seen not as a competing cause, but as a shared responsibility.”
American Men's Health Week 2025: A Week of Action
Men's Health Week 2025, which coincides with International Men's Health Week, focuses on key advocacy goals: driving policy changes to better support men's and boys' health, increasing funding for gender-specific research, and promoting proactive healthcare for men, boys, and the families who depend on them. MHN's vision for this week is to bring empathy back to men's health by breaking stigmas, fostering open conversation, and expanding access to care.
Get Involved: #ShowUsYourBlue and Support the Cause
One of the most visible and accessible ways to get involved is by participating in“Wear Blue” Day, celebrated every Friday in June. This community and workplace tradition is designed to raise awareness for men's health and fund programs that save lives.
How you can take part in Wear Blue Day:
.Wear blue to work, school, or around your neighborhood
.Host a bake sale or donation drive to support MHN's year-round advocacy
.Share your support on social media using #ShowUsYourBlue and #WearBlue
.Order awareness items like Wear Blue hats, pins, and bracelets through the MHN Store
Whether you're an individual or representing an organization, every action counts. Men's Health Network invites communities across the country to stand in support of men's health -because when men thrive, families and communities do too.
