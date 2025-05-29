Sierra Leone Parliament Observes Moment Of Silence In Honour Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
The Indian delegation thanked the Speaker and Parliamentarians of the country for their special gesture of friendship and solidarity in India's fight against terrorism.
It also met Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi of Sierra Leone, briefing him about India's strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirming zero tolerance for terrorism.
The delegation is on a two-day visit to Sierra Leone to reflect India's resolute commitment to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscore its broader effort to engage the international community to ensure regional and global peace and stability.
The visit is a part of diplomatic outreach launched by the Government of India in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.
The Indian delegates arrived in Freetown after successful completion of their mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo, underscoring India's zero tolerance and new normal approach against terrorism with the Congolese interlocutors.
During their visit to Sierra Leone, the Indian delegation will hold high-level discussions with senior leaders of the republic, including the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Members of Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the National Security Coordinator of Sierra Leone.
"As part of its public outreach, the delegation will also interact with mainstream media representatives in Sierra Leone and engage with members of the Indian diaspora, reaffirming the Government of India's commitment to its citizens abroad," the High Commission of India in Freetown stated.
"India and Sierra Leone enjoy warm and friendly relations rooted in shared democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous future. This visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and foster deeper strategic understanding between the two nations," the statement added.
The delegation led by Shinde also includes Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Sasmit Patra, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, S.S. Ahluwalia and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.
