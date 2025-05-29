Criminal IP To Debut At Infosecurity Europe 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Infosecurity Europe is the region's most prestigious cybersecurity event, attracting more than 18,000 security professionals and 350+ companies from across Europe. As a recognized global platform for sharing leading cybersecurity technologies and insights, the event brings together practitioners, businesses, and policymakers. Criminal IP will leverage its expanding user base in over 150 countries to accelerate its entry into the European market.

Criminal IP has already formed partnerships with over 40 global cybersecurity companies, including Cisco, Fortinet, and VirusTotal. At the exhibition, the platform will spotlight two of its core solutions: Criminal IP and Criminal IP ASM. Criminal IP delivers real-time cyber threat intelligence on global domains and IP addresses through high-precision OSINT analytics, helping security teams detect and respond to advanced threats such as zero-day exploits and C2 infrastructures.

Criminal IP ASM , an attack surface management solution, automatically discovers and monitors exposed digital assets while identifying potential risks in the early stages. By combining these solutions, organizations can effectively integrate threat intelligence and ASM to build comprehensive, proactive security operations. Visitors to Stand B131 can experience live demonstrations, schedule one-on-one meetings in advance, and receive exclusive giveaways on-site.

On June 5, Criminal IP will also feature in a presentation titled "Enhancing Security Automation: Utilizing Threat Intelligence in SOAR and SIEM Integration," presented by AI SPERA CEO Byungtak Kang. The session will explore how integrating Criminal IP's threat intelligence with SOAR and SIEM platforms enhances detection accuracy, accelerates response, and enables full automation in security operations. Use cases will include malware detection, insider threat identification, and anomaly-based monitoring, along with external asset protection, attack surface reduction, hacking group tracking, and threat volatility analysis.

"Infosecurity Europe 2025 offers a meaningful opportunity for Criminal IP to demonstrate the tangible value of threat intelligence and ASM in real-world security operations," said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, we remain committed to helping organizations build proactive, automated, and integrated defenses through continuous innovation."

AI SPERA , known for its advanced solutions, has expanded internationally, with 'Criminal IP' as its flagship offering. Operating in more than 150 countries, 'Criminal IP' is backed by enterprise-grade security solutions like 'Criminal IP ASM' and 'Criminal IP FDS'.

Strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, VirusTotal, and Quad9 have significantly enhanced Criminal IP's capabilities. AI SPERA's 'Criminal IP' has recently entered the marketplace of major US data warehousing platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, expanding its global reach for threat data.

