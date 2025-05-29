Sony Electronics' Expansive Lineup Of Professional Display Solutions To Create Connections At Infocomm 2025

Sony Electronics Inc. will showcase its extensive portfolio of professional AV technology at InfoComm 2025, June 11-13 in Orlando, FL, in booth 2001. Check out demonstrations of the latest Sony products and innovations, including displays, video walls, and PTZ cameras, as well as connected solutions from the company's strategic technology partners. Attendees will experience how these technologies enable users in vertical markets and applications.

At North America's Largest Professional Audiovisual Trade Show, Experience the Company's Technologies that Enable and Empower Users Across Vertical Markets

PARAMUS, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 11-13, Sony Electronics Inc. will showcase its extensive portfolio of professional AV technology at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL. Visit booth 2001 for demonstrations of the latest Sony products and innovations, including displays, video walls, and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, as well as connected solutions from the company's strategic technology partners. Attendees will experience how these technologies enable users in vertical markets and applications including corporate, higher education, houses of worship, digital signage, media and entertainment, transportation, and retail, among others. In addition, Sony will highlight its breadth of expertise in emerging areas including extended reality (XR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI) and eSports.

"InfoComm is all about innovation and community which is why Sony is committed to bringing our most dynamic solutions and to showcase them in alignment with many of our like-minded partners," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "At this year's event, we're excited to meet with current and prospective customers to demonstrate the power of our comprehensive technologies in the Pro AV space and beyond through practical case studies that reinforce our solutions' abilities to transform operations, provide efficiencies, and create more connected experiences."

In addition to seeing Sony's integration with more than 20 partners, including control, CMS and hardware providers, Sony's booth at InfoComm 2025 will give visitors access to the following technologies:

Professional BRAVIATM Displays and Solutions

Sony will showcase an inclusive lineup of 4K HDR BRAVIA professional displays in real-world environments. Shown in a range of sizes from 55 inches to 98 inches, many of the versatile models incorporate the company's Deep Black Non-Glare treatment, a unique surface coating that combines anti-glare and low-reflection for true to life images, even in bright lighting. Common features include superior image quality, brightness, installation flexibility, and a System-on-a-Chip platform. Attendees can view the professional BRAVIA displays' seamless integration with a partner ecosystem that solves challenges, maximizes value and performance, and creates combined solutions for enhanced communication, collaboration, and content delivery.

Powerful Solutions

Sony will also feature a range of effective solutions including cloud-based, vertical, and developer options. Attendees can demo the company's cloud solutions, including Device Management Platform (DMP), which supports large networks of BRAVIA Professional Displays through device and network alerts, remote insights and automation, and promotes consistency, as well as Sony's Zero-Touch Provisioning, which optimizes setup by allowing users to pre-configure profiles for the displays and apply them remotely. AITRIOS, Sony's edge AI sensing platform for vision, will enable AI-powered digital signage in conjunction with professional BRAVIA displays, providing data analytics and demos, including a live booth heatmap. Vertical solutions, such as BRAVIA Signage Free and BRAVIA Meeting Free, simplify integrations. Solutions for developers include API integration and design resources, such as Sony's Knowledge Center and Architects, Consultants and Engineers (ACE) Portal .

Crystal LED Video Walls

Sony's growing portfolio of Crystal LED video walls redefine visuals and captivate audiences. Featuring models catering to both corporate and entertainment environments (BH and CH-series ), as well as virtual production applications (VERONA series ), the modular displays combine contrast, brightness, and pristine image quality with installation flexibility and streamlined maintenance for immersive viewing experiences. Attendees will experience options that accommodate varying budgets and use cases.

AI-Powered PTZ Cameras

Sony's booth will also feature live camera demos of the latest AI-enabled 4K PTZ options, including the SRG-A40 , SRG-A12 and BRC-AM7 , which are ideal collaboration solutions for higher education, corporate and large venue applications, enabling cost-effective, high-quality lecture, meeting and auditorium capture with minimal setup. The cameras, which offer Auto Framing and Tracking, provide up to 20x optical zoom with a 1/2.5" Exmor R CMOS sensor and the capability for up to 40x Clear Image Zoom.

The SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 continue to evolve with Version 3.0 firmware, which will enable smooth subject releasing by setting an active tracking range and unique fixed angle framing. The update, expected in summer 2025, also includes optimized tracking, new assignable preset options, more cost-effective workflow automation, lead room effect, RTMP/RTMPS support, and pre-installed NDI. Similarly, the BRC-AM7 is adding Version 2 firmware planned for summer 2025, which includes multi-person framing, face registration, enhanced tracking range, and lead room effect, among others.

Experiential Engagement

Beyond traditional AV solutions, Sony will be displaying experiential products including those within Sony's XYNTM (/zin/) brand, a lineup of solutions that integrate software and hardware for the creation of Spatial Content. Visitors can immerse themselves in XR options including the Spatial Reality Display, a glasses-free 3D display, and mocopi, an advanced full-body motion capture solution. Also featured is Sony's InZone suite of products for fostering engagement in eSports and gaming scenarios.

Dynamic Discussions

Beyond products and solutions, Sony's subject matter experts will be discussing trending topics during sessions throughout the show. Hear expert opinions from the following Sony employees:

Kianna Pompa, Product Manager, BRAVIA Professional Displays, will lead a conversation on Sustainable Strategies for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Digital Signage

Tuesday, June 10, 2:30-3:30 PM/ET, Location: W311AB

Karim Springer, Senior Sales Support Engineer, will present on Nureva & Sony: Delivering Effective Views in Large Spaces Using PTZ Cameras

Wednesday, June 11, 1:00-2:00 PM/ET, Location: W306AB

Jason Metcalfe, Business Manager, Crystal LED, will speak to Maximizing Value: New Insights into Direct View LED Total Cost of Ownership

Thursday, June 12, 3:30-3:50 PM/ET, Location: Booth 2461 (Technology Innovation Stage)

John Garmendi, Senior Manager, Sales Support Engineers, will provide insights into Land & Expand: Leveraging Digital Signage to Drive Corporate Revenue Growth

Friday, June 13, 11:00-11:45 AM/ET, Location: Booth 4327 (Spotlight Stage)

For more information on Sony's technologies at InfoComm 2025, visit , schedule a meeting at , and follow the company on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit for more information.

