Total Health Selected As The Official Provider For Licensed ASCO® Meetings In The U.S.
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive search, Total Health Oncology has been selected as the exclusive provider for licensed ASCO DirectTM meetings in the United States .
For over a decade, Total Health Oncology has been a mission-driven leader in oncology education, delivering free, expert-led programs to more than 12,000 clinicians annually from 6,000+ cities . As a woman-owned business , Total Health has remained committed to improving patient outcomes through education that is evidence-based, accessible, and community-focused.
"We're deeply honored to be selected by ASCO," said Sarah Louden, Founder & CEO of Total Health. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing cancer care by ensuring that every provider - regardless of geography - has access to the highest quality education."
The new licensing relationship authorizes Total Health Oncology to host official meetings, branded ASCO DirectTM , across the U.S.
The company's 2026 plans include expanding access to Best of ASCO® content selected by ASCO's Scientific Committee in meetings in up to 30 cities nationwide , aligning with ASCO's vision of bringing education closer to the point of care delivery.
Total Health remains committed to advancing cancer care through trusted education, lasting collaborations, and outcomes that truly make a difference - now in official license with ASCO.
For more information about Total Health Oncology's programs or upcoming ASCO-branded events, visit totalhealthoncology .
To learn more about the American Society of Clinical Oncology, please visit .
ASCOTM is a registered trademark of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. Used with permission. ASCO is not a partner or affiliate of Total Health and does not recommend or endorse any vendor, product, or service.
About Total Health Oncology
Total Health Oncology is the leading provider of free, expert-led CME programs for cancer care teams in the U.S. Celebrating 10 years of impact in 2025, the organization is dedicated to delivering education that drives clinical excellence, advances equity, and strengthens every corner of the oncology ecosystem.
Media Contact
Kevin Glover
Vice President, Marketing
Totalhealthoncology
[email protected]
(949) 414-5412
SOURCE Total HealthWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment