Total Health Selected As The Official Provider For Licensed ASCO® Meetings In The U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive search, Total Health Oncology has been selected as the exclusive provider for licensed ASCO DirectTM meetings in the United States .

For over a decade, Total Health Oncology has been a mission-driven leader in oncology education, delivering free, expert-led programs to more than 12,000 clinicians annually from 6,000+ cities . As a woman-owned business , Total Health has remained committed to improving patient outcomes through education that is evidence-based, accessible, and community-focused.

"We're deeply honored to be selected by ASCO," said Sarah Louden, Founder & CEO of Total Health. "This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing cancer care by ensuring that every provider - regardless of geography - has access to the highest quality education."

The new licensing relationship authorizes Total Health Oncology to host official meetings, branded ASCO DirectTM , across the U.S.

The company's 2026 plans include expanding access to Best of ASCO® content selected by ASCO's Scientific Committee in meetings in up to 30 cities nationwide , aligning with ASCO's vision of bringing education closer to the point of care delivery.

Total Health remains committed to advancing cancer care through trusted education, lasting collaborations, and outcomes that truly make a difference - now in official license with ASCO.

For more information about Total Health Oncology's programs or upcoming ASCO-branded events, visit totalhealthoncology .

To learn more about the American Society of Clinical Oncology, please visit .

ASCOTM is a registered trademark of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. Used with permission. ASCO is not a partner or affiliate of Total Health and does not recommend or endorse any vendor, product, or service.

About Total Health Oncology

Total Health Oncology is the leading provider of free, expert-led CME programs for cancer care teams in the U.S. Celebrating 10 years of impact in 2025, the organization is dedicated to delivering education that drives clinical excellence, advances equity, and strengthens every corner of the oncology ecosystem.

Media Contact

Kevin Glover

Vice President, Marketing

Totalhealthoncology

[email protected]

‪(949) 414-5412

SOURCE Total Health

