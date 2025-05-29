LONG MAY WE DRIVE: PENNZOIL AND PXG UNVEIL HIGH-PERFORMANCE SWEEPSTAKES AT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

This driver is more than just a statement piece-it's tuned to elevate your game. Featuring PXG's Black Ops clubhead innovation, the driver delivers a high launch, low-spin option, ensuring unmatched ball speed and exceptional forgiveness for optimum performance.

To tee off the promotion, Pennzoil Yellow Submarine and Team Penske INDYCAR driver Scott McLaughlin and PXG professional golfer Jake Knapp recently went head-to-head in a friendly driving competition at Brickyard Crossing golf course, set against the backdrop of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"For me, performance is about pushing the limits on and off the track," said McLaughlin. "I'm thrilled to help Pennzoil unveil this unique collaboration, which brings the spirit of its Long May We Drive campaign to a whole new level. I encourage everyone to head to Advance Auto Parts for all their driving needs."

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared passion for the journey-whether it's the roar of the engine on the road or the sound of a perfect drive on the golf course.

"Great gear gives you confidence when stepping up to the tee box," said Knapp. "This limited-edition driver represents the bold, driven mindset of Pennzoil and PXG. It's made for people who care about every detail and never settle for average."

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by purchasing a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle at Advance Auto Parts or Carquest online or in-store, visiting to enter the sweepstakes, and uploading their receipts to earn an entry for a chance to win. Participants are limited to two entries during the promotional period.

"Through this exciting collaboration with Shell and PXG, Advance Auto Parts is thrilled to connect with our customers in innovative ways," said Bruce Starnes, Advance Auto Parts Chief Merchant Officer. "By merging our expertise in auto care, golf and auto racing, we are creating unparalleled experiences that drive passion and performance both on the road and on the green."

About the Promotion

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00am Central Time ("CT") on May 29, 2025 and ends at 11:59pm CT on June 25, 2025 ("Sweepstakes Period"). Open only to legal and current residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, who are at least eighteen (18) years of age at time of entry. Limit two (2) entries per person, household, or address (physical and email) during the entire Sweepstakes Period. A maximum of one hundred (100) Prizes will be awarded in connection with this Sweepstakes, consisting of a custom Pennzoil PXG Golf Driver. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each Prize is $680. Total ARV of all Prizes is $68,000. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Sponsor may terminate, rescind, or modify this sweepstakes in whole or in part at any time without notice. Terms apply. To enter without making a purchase and to see full Official Rules, please visit pennzoil/sweeps.

**Qualifying Products: Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Full Synthetic, Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic, Pennzoil Platinum High Mileage Full Synthetic, and Pennzoil Platinum Euro Full Synthetic motor oil

About Pennzoil

Innovating since 1913, Pennzoil is passionate about driving the future and relentlessly works to help transform the motor oil category. Pennzoil Platinum® maximizes engine protection, helps extend engine life, and protects for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles, whichever comes first, guaranteed. *

For more information about the full line of Pennzoil lubricating products, motor oils and filters, please visit .

*Enrollment required. Keep your receipts. Other conditions apply. See pennzoil/warranty for full details.

About PXG

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of December 28, 2024, Advance operated 4,788 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 934 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings, can be found at .

SOURCE Pennzoil